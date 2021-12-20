It's a double celebration for Nollywood filmmaker Anosike Kingsley Orji as he turned a new year in marriage

The filmmaker also got a landed property and he shared the great news on his social media page

Followers and colleagues took to his comment section to congratulate the filmmaker and his beautiful wife

Filmmaker Anosike Kingsley Orji wrote a beautiful love note to his wife as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Amazingly, the filmmaker also showed off their new house to mark their anniversary.

Filmmaker Anosike Kingsley Orji celebrates his wedding anniversary. Photos: @realanosikekingsleyorji

He wrote:

"I hope you never doubt my love and intentions for you. As the stars light up the night sky, so does your love for me light up my world. Regardless of the time and day, you will always have my unwavering love and loyalty. I love loving you, and nothing can change that. I believe in you, and I believe in us. So, never, ever lose hope because we have a beautiful future ahead.

"Happy Marriage Anniversary to Us @chiomachijiokeanosike Ugochalacha Diya. Congratulations to us for all God has done and the once he is yet to do."

Orji had nothing but sweet words for his wife who he described as his gossip mate and partner in success.

Nigerians react

chiefimo:

"Ogom am proud of you guys biko."

chiefimo:

"Congratulations my family that I love ❤️ I am coming home."

isaac.chinwe:

"HWA fam."

ifyeze88:

"Wow, happy anniversary to you both. Congratulations Ndi Nkem."

ruby_ojiakor

"Biggest congratulations."

patrick_mary313:

"Happy anniversary fam and congratulations."

angel_palazzo_

"Congratulations D ❤️❤️❤️happy anniversary."

onnymichael:

"Congratulations my plp."

princessnjidekaokeke

"Double blessing."

data.samuel:

"#happy anniversary my people more life and more love and God blessings."

blessn76:

"Congratulations."

