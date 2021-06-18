Actress Yetunde Barnabas recently got her fans and celebrity friends gushing when she shared lovely photos on her social media page

Yetunde, who is popularly known as Miss Pepeye of Papa Ajasco family drama, is now legally married to her boo Olayinka Peter

The couple was spotted looking beautiful as they posed with close family members for lovely photos

Congratulations are pouring in for Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas as she legally sealed her marriage with Slavia Prague striker Olayinka Peter.

The couple shared the piece of good news on their social media pages on Friday, June 18.

Footballer Olayinka Peter and actress Olayinka legalise their marriage. Photos: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Actress Yetunde shares photos

The actress shared lovely photos from the beautiful ceremony on social media.

The photos showed that the lady and her footballer husband were legally joined together at the Ikoyi marriage registry.

Yetunde was donned in a lovely white outfit and a fascinator cap to match as she posed beside her husband who was donned in a suit. The couple also had close family members with them to celebrate.

There is no doubt that the couple was happy as they had a beautiful smile on their faces.

Colleagues and fans took to Yetunde's comment section to celebrate her.

authenticmuy:

"Congratulations dear."

seiilat:

"Congratulations dear."

theladyjokelet:

"Awwwwwwnn congratulations girl!!!!!!"

iteledicon01:

"Congratulations Sis."

debbie_shokoya:

"Congratulations Ayetty."

allwellademolaa:

"Congratulations dear."

mydemartins:

"Congratulations Baby Mi."

i_am_shai:

"Congratulations dear."

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Congrats dear. The lord will grant you n urz all u both require to make this union forever n fruitful."

Actress ties the knot traditionally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yetunde got engaged to the football star in 2020 and dropped images of her expensive ring for her fans on Instagram.

Three months after the engagement, the actress and her husband took their love relationship to the next level.

The couple shared lovely photos and videos from their traditional engagement on social media.

Source: Legit