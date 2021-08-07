Former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel was recently spotted in a beautiful video as he walked his daughter Kennyto the aisle

The ex-governor was dressed in a carton-coloured agbada with a wine bead around his neck while observing the COVID-19 safety measure

Nigerians showered beautiful compliments on the couple as many prayed that their union would be fruitful

The joy of every parent is to witness their children's big day and for former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, it is not different.

Daniel's daughter Kenny walked down the aisle with her man media mogul Debola Lagos on Saturday, August 8.

Ex-Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel's daughter walks down the aisle. Photos: @bellanaijawedding, @kemifilaniblog

Gbenga Daniel's daughter weds her lover

Photos and videos from the event have been trending on social media as friends and colleagues of the couple turned up for them on their special day.

Check some out below:

1. Beautiful moment Gbenga Daniel walked his daughter to meet her man

2. Singer Waje doing what she knows how best to do

3. Gbenga Daniel's daughter saying her vows

4. The bride and her friends

5. The groom and his friends

6. Bride and groom showing off their dance steps

7. Groom seriously writing his wedding vows

Reactions

tidemmajewels:

"She's such a beautiful lady."

prinzyskies_:

"This lady is preettayyy!!"

lauretz__:

"I have always wished for this day and imagined d smiles on daddy’s face but daddy didn’t witness it he died 2weeks before it."

h.e.r.b.i.e.g.a.e.l:

"It's her dad's outfit for me."

ephoracouture:

"Forever a daddy’s girl."

brunhilda_tegis:

"He is seriously blushing. awwnnn."

finemalaika:

"Beautiful couple."

valzikie:

"She is class and beauty! My God! God bless your own."

Source: Legit