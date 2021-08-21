Big Brother Naija reality star Tobi Bakre has taken his relationship to hearthrobe Anu Oladisu to a whole new height

This is as the Nigerian actor and model engaged the beautiful lady today at a colourful ceremony that has got many gushing

In videos and photos that emerged from the ceremony, many people agreed that the two were undoubtedly a match made in heaven

Big Brother Naija star Tobi Bakre has gone a step further at sealing his affair with his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old actor, model and photographer engaged his girlfriend Anu Oladosu today in adorable fashion.

The lovebirds looked lovely in the native attire Photo Credit: Screengrabs from videos shared by @goldmyne, @famousblogng

In photos from the occasion shared on Instagram by @famousblogng, the couple looked dapper in their red-themed traditional attire and were flanked by guests and well-wishers.

Videos shared by @goldmyne captured the couple perform engagement rites according to dictates of the Yoruba culture.

After the engagement proper, they had some photo session with parents, guests, friends and well-wishers.

In a scene captured by @goldmyne, the lovebirds had a lovely moment where Tobi tried to make out who tapped him lightly on the shoulder.

He would turn to find Anu as the person responsible to the admiration of guests.

Social media users gush

@selencious reacted:

"She's beautiful. Love the mild make-up. God bless their union."

@thegirlasamma said:

"Biko where is Alex ? Don't come for me I am just asking an innocent question.''

@hrh_tunbi remarked:

"Wow...Anu oladosu...and tope oladosu...abeg where is dammy now..congrats Anu dear...''

@talktojumbal stated:

"See the relationship between the Bakres ehn. Their parents are their friends and i love that about them."

@brighttallwoman commented:

"See Broda Seyi . Ur tym has come to shine my brother.. Alaga with the source.. Awati Ago Iwoye tiwa Online."

BBNaija Tobi causes stir with his pre-wedding photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star Tobi had released stunning pre-wedding photos with his bae.

The young man had kept his relationship under wraps for a while despite speculations from different online blogs. Well, he seems to have proven them right with the new snaps posted on his page.

In one of the snaps, Tobi was seen holding his woman’s hand as he is suspended in the air. According to him, he jumped but didn’t land because someone caught him.

Source: Legit.ng