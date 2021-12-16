A Lagos-based businesswoman has recouped her loss after she was initially paid with fake naira notes for goods worth N200k

Intimate product seller, Jaruma Empire, located the lady online and sent the same amount of money to her bank account

Jaruma shared screenshots confirming the payment of N200k to the distressed lady as Nigerians commended her for the kind gesture

Intimate products seller, Jaruma Empire, has acted on her words to come to the aid of a Lagos-based businesswoman who was scammed by a customer.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the lady whose shop is around the Abule-Egba area of Lagos cried out on social media after she was paid with counterfeit naira notes.

Jaruma finds businesswoman paid with fake N200k, gives her same amount. Photo: @jaruma_empire

Source: Instagram

Apparently, a customer had approached the lady and given her the money after buying beverages worth N200k.

The lady cried out on social media and Jaruma was among those she called on to amplify her cry for help.

Upon seeing the post, Jaruma dropped a comment in which she promised to send the money to the distressed businesswoman.

Hours after making the promise, Jaruma has finally acted on her words as she took to her Instagram page with screenshots confirming the payment of N200k to the lady.

See Jaruma’s post below:

Reactions

dor_reen_dah said:

"Aw a little kindness sure is beautiful. Thank you. May God bless you."

itslanitah said:

"Mama be helping since 1990 well done."

mimis_empire02 said:

"May Allah refill ur pocket queen jaruma as u wipe tears from others so shall ur own tears be wipe away Insha Allah."

princess_gift30 said:

"Bless you ma'am❤️❤️❤️ More Grace I'm just so happy for her thanks for helping the needy."

ifeoma__miracle said:

"A pictorial and action view if we rise by lifting others. You just lived a burden from her. You understood what it means to loose such amount in a business as hers. God bless you more."

