A Lagos-based businesswoman is in tears after a fraudster patronised her assorted drinks shop and then, paid with fake Naira notes totalling 200k

In a viral video, the distraught lady is seen shedding tears and lamenting in Yoruba apparently bemoaning her huge loss

The woman whose name is not yet known claimed the money changed to fake after the customer left her shop

This yuletide season is currently not sweet for this Lagos business lady who has lost a fortune after her customer patronised her and paid in fake Naira notes. The fraudulent customer bought drinks worth N200k and paid all transactions in cash.

This would have been a big deal for any business to make such a single sale. But it was later discovered that the Naira notes he/she used to pay were all counterfeit.

Lady sheds tears after someone patronised her and paid with 200k worth of fake Naira notes.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video shared by Instablog9ja, the unfortunate lady was seen crying seriously. She claimed the Naira notes were not fake when the customer brought them, and that they changed to fake after they left.

Lamenting her loss, she said:

"Fake money. The money changed because this isn't how they bought it. Where do I want to start now?"

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN):

"A counterfeit currency is an imitation of currency produced without legal sanction of the state or government. Producing or spending of counterfeit currency is a form of fraud or forgery. It is against the law for any individual or establishment outside the Central Bank of Nigeria, to print money or be in possession of counterfeit notes"

How to identify fake Naira notes

Legit.ng had previously outlined how fake Naira notes can be spotted by the general public. According to the article, there are five very effective ways by which a fake note can be spotted.

The first is to identify the thread-like strip that runs from the top to the bottom. Fake notes lack this strip. The second is to gently immerse the note in a liquid such as water. While the original note will hold on, the fake will most likely wash off.

The third is to use mercury bulbs which helps reveal some hidden features of the original notes. Fake notes don't have these hidden features.

The fourth is to look out for the gold foil which is always lacking in fake notes. Lastly, check the paper quality. By just feeling the note, you will know because real money is made of a special paper, not ordinary printing paper.

