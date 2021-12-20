A young man has shared the story of a lady who lost all her funds through an unauthorised withdrawal from her account

According to him, the lady kept crying on the floor of her bank, lamenting that someone used her ATM card on a POS device

Many Nigerians who commented on the lady's story asked for her details so that they can send her some money

A young Nigerian man with the social media handle @UchePOkoye has gone online to narrate the ordeal of a lady.

He revealed that on getting to the bank on Friday, December 17, he saw a lady crying and rolling on the floor.

A young lady was seen rolling on the floor in the bank. Photo source: @UchePOkoye

Source: Twitter

She wouldn't stop crying

The lady was lamenting because someone had used her ATM card on a POS machine and withdrew all her money.

@UchePOkoye revealed that despite all his efforts to console her, the girl never stopped crying over the huge loss.

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express huge displeasure over banking services in the country.

When it was reshared by @instablog9ja, it gathered over 2,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"Banks are employing yahoo boys and giving them our details, God have mercy."

sir_eltee said:

"It’s very painful for someone to steal all you ever worked for. Nigeria is such a harsh place. May God replenish her pockets!"

eight.drive.ceo said:

"Can someone find her, let’s donate something for her cos this thing can make someone suicidal."

viraliciousvee_ said:

"Banks are not like before anymore."

iam_sarro said:

"She no need consolation oh...she needs money asap...for this kind December when everywhere dry nai somebody go loose her funds like dis...smh.

obatoyosi said:

"The rate at which people are receiving unauthorized debit alert this days !!! Ehh GOD I cover my 2k with the blood of Jesus!"

dr_buchi said:

"These POS machine can store all your details... Do a bank transfer instead of slotting your card in there."

Customers storm bank, put up a fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared online claiming customers who had lost their money stormed a bank went viral.

In the said clip, the banking hall was very rowdy as some men started fighting. Bank officials with their face masks on tried to calm the situation.

A message that accompanied the video said that after customers reported about their lost funds in their account, bank officials said that there was nothing they could do to recover the sum.

Source: Legit Newspaper