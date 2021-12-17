Media personality Nancy Isime recently clocked a new age and she hosted friends and colleagues to a lavish birthday party

The young lady who clocked 30 returned to her Instastory channel after the party with a video showing loads of cash sprayed at her birthday bash

Nancy’s video stirred reactions from observers in the online community with some people using the opportunity to shade crossdresser Bobrisky

Popular media personality, Nancy Isime, was heartily celebrated by friends, family and colleagues in the entertainment industry as she recently clocked 30.

Isime’s celebration didn’t stop on social media as the pretty lady hosted her people to a lavish birthday party.

Nancy Isime flaunts cash sprayed at her birthday party. Photo: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Hours after the celebration, the celebrant returned to her Instastory channel with an update about the money she earned from getting sprayed on the dance floor.

A satisfied Isime was spotted in a pool of naira notes of different denominations that had been emptied from a Ghana-must-go bag.

The celebrant’s friend was heard in the background hyping her as she also spotted ‘hard currency’ notes in her stash.

Watch the video below:

Reactions:

theyy_luvv_lola said:

"Na the latest business be this for Lagos."

arikekvng said:

"Omoo e be like say I will like to chill with the big boys o."

midecokercfr said:

"Na we dey make Buhari see us finish."

xxbadboyslimlismxx said:

"Do quick count am make them use am borrow BOB."

thrift_with_yvonne said:

"I want to do party too but I no get rich friends like that."

prisca_creme said:

"Bob will go and borrow her money now"

ndi_sharon said:

"Thank God say tonto don show us the way,na to go rent money for aboki remain."

Source: Legit.ng News