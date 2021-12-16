Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has waded into the issue between BBNaija’s Ka3na and film star Ada Ameh

Ka3na recently called Ameh a nuisance and claimed she was fond of insulting people when giving corrections

In reaction to Ka3na’s post, Nkechi Blessing asked the BBNaija star if she has a mother in her life

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has come to her colleague, Ada Ameh’s defence after BBNaija’s Ka3na insulted her on social media.

In a comment made by Nkechi on a popular Instagram blog, the Nollywood film star asked Ka3na if she has a mother.

Actress Nkechi Blessing defends Ada Ameh after Ka3na's insult. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @official_ka3na, @adaameh

Source: Instagram

Nkechi also added that she was only asking respectfully.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“@official_ka3na do you have a mother? Just asking respectfully.”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Nkechi Blessing questioned Ka3na after she insulted Ada Ameh. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Ka3na calls Ada Ameh a nuisance

Nkechi’s comment came after Ka3na slammed the elderly actress online and called her a nuisance.

According to Ka3na, Ameh will soon meet her match and claimed it is always so easy for her to insult others.

The BBNaija star then recounted how Ameh insulted her in the past and she chose not to reply because of her age. However, Ka3na is obviously done with that and told the actress never to try her again.

Internet users react

Fans on social media have now reacted after Nkechi Blessing defended Ada Ameh online. Read some of their comments below:

Nellynells__:

“Ka3na no get respect.”

Yii_sha:

“Normally, Ka3na no get sense before.”

Milly_posh21:

“Since she washed her teeth she now talks anyhow .."

Macdenemmanuel:

“I love Nkechi for this.... That Katrina wasn't properly trained. Who gave birth to her? washed her teeth she now talks anyhow.”

Emeka_kuwwait:

“How she go get mother, person wey dey marry her papa age mate.”

_This_nicky_gram_:

“She should better not even talk to NBS anyhow ohhh.”

Gabrielclef2:

“A mother should respect herself, don’t disrespect younger ones and expect to be respected in return. Rest is a reciprocal ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️.”

Hmm.

I will beat you like a baby - Ada Ameh tells Kemi Olunloyo

Actress Ada Ameh earlier asked investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo to tell her where they could meet so that she could beat the elderly woman like a baby.

Ameh said this in reaction to Olunloyo's claim that the late Sylvester Oromoni agreed to be beaten and willingly drank engine oil during initiation.

The film star asked if Olunloyo is mentally alright, adding that she needs to see a doctor.

Source: Legit.ng