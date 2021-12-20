Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Maraji, is soon to be a mother and shared her pregnancy news online

The funny young lady announced the big news with a unique dance video on Instagram after many months of staying away

Maraji also confirmed the news on her Instagram story and congratulations have poured in from fans

Much loved Nigerian social media comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi better known as Maraji, is pregnant and she has revealed the big news to her social media fans.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the popular skit maker broke the news of her pregnancy online with a funny video.

Comedian Maraji reveals she is pregnant on social media. Photos: @maraji

Source: Instagram

Maraji was spotted rocking a white crop top as she sang and danced to a popular Beyonce song. Her short top showed off her bulging belly on different occasions as she danced.

While some fans were confused on whether it was a baby bump or not, others seemed sure it was and started to congratulate her.

See the video below:

Maraji confirms pregnancy

As if to bring out her fans from their confusion, Maraji took to her Instagram story to share the screenshot of a chat she had with her friend as she confirmed the news that she is with child.

In the chat, her friend joked that now, all Maraji’s fans know she has engaged in ‘intimate doings’ with a man. The comedian then jokingly called her friend a fool and agreed with her friend that the world now knows what she has done in private.

See a screenshot of the chat below:

Comedian Maraji confirms she is pregnant. Photo: @maraji

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

Kristee___:

“It’s possible her baby is 3months today though .”

__Bukolaa__:

“People ehn No be person give birth to her ?? So make she no fu*ck because she be comedian lol.”

Vanfierce:

“Nigerians: Is she married! Me: "Even though! Even though!" .”

Realtare_gram:

“Shey she say dey give am heartbreak which day here .”

Qqu_nni:

“Is she married please.”

Nengi_07:

“Wait!!! I thought she was born again abi she marry we no know? .”

_Iam_no1:

“Amazingggg !! Congratulations .”

_Allthingsthrift:

“Omggg❤️❤️❤️ congratulations.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit Newspaper