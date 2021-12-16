BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke recently had to jump a bike in Lagos and she wasn’t entirely feeling the ride

The reality star in a video shared online pointed out how she’s ‘too fresh’ to be using a bike as her mode of transportation

Mercy’s video sparked hilarious reactions from social media users as many also pointed out her wrong pronunciation of ‘fresh’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, knows how to get people talking about her in the online community and she just did it again.

A video spotted online captured the moment Mercy and another friend were spotted on a bike on the streets of Lagos.

Mercy Eke grumbles as she rides ‘Okada’ in Lagos. Photo: @official_mercyeke

Mercy, couldn’t help, but bring out her mobile photo to record the moment and point out her dissatisfaction.

The Pepper Dem winner was heard saying “I’m too fresh for this” as her friend responded in agreement to her words.

Watch the video as spotted on social media below:

Reactions trail post

__diamond__papi wrote:

"Mercy and cruise that’s how we roll in this Lagos sis."

lifeofoge said:

"If u are not ready to do this in Lagos, u will loose some huge deals for real."

lulusmooth said:

"Lagos traffic will humble you if you see me for bike mind your business not ready to wait for 4 hours traffic to clear."

fashiondoctor19 said:

"Nobody fresh when traffic hold u."

heversoma_treats said:

"Did I just hear frush?"

teezmolly said:

"I’m sure those bikers gon charge her 5k."

___ayomie said:

"Shey you go like calm down make bike man no fall you down."

gentlemimidora said:

"Wahala for me wey carry bike from Magodo to Abeokuta oo."

