BBNaija star, Ka3na, has blasted popular actress, Ada Ameh, on social media over her methods of correction

According to Ka3na, the actress is seriously becoming a nuisance and she corrects people with insults

The BBNaija star added that Ameh would soon meet her match and warned her never to try correcting her again

BBNaija Lockdown star, Ka3na Jones, has taken to social media to slam popular actress, Ada Ameh.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, Ka3na addressed the issue she had with the film star and complained about Ameh’s method of correcting others with insults.

BBNaija's Ka3na calls Ada Ameh a nuisance. Photos: @official_ka3na, @adaameh

Source: Instagram

Ka3na posted Ameh’s video where she threatened to beat up journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, for making claims about late Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College.

The BBNaija star noted that it takes a mad person to identify another after the actress described Olunloyo as someone who had a mental problem.

Not stopping there, Ka3na told Ameh that she will soon meet her match because it is always so easy for her to insult others.

The BBNaija star then recounted how the actress insulted her in the past and she chose not to reply because of her age. However, Ka3na is obviously done with that and told her never to try her again.

According to her, Ameh is becoming a nuisance.

See the post below:

I'm not supporting Kemi

In subsequent posts, Ka3na posted a disclaimer saying her post was not to support Kemi Olunloyo but to berate Ada Ameh for always correcting others with insults.

She also shared the video of when Ameh insulted her in the past and she kept mum.

See screenshot below:

Ka3na noted that she wasn't calling out Ada Ameh in Kemi Olunloyo's defence. Photos: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to Ka3na calling out Ada Ameh seeing as the actress recently lost her only child. Read comments below:

Symply_jossyc:

"If clout chasing was a person metchww."

Hay_why1538:

"The woman too Dey insult people anyhow on top matter wey no concern her."

Dupsy_ferragamo:

"This kat3na nor Dey hear word, now dragging go start Anty u go hear am."

Roz_p147:

"All of you who has diverted from the main course #justiceforsylvester and has started using the situation for your own clout interest, God go punish all of una."

Jay_scentsation_:

"That’s disrespectful."

Djjamzy_:

"Nobody will know how this woman is feeling because they didn't loose a child. Allow her to rant please and stop looking for a way to trend."

Babaogrin:

"Hope you can tell your mother she is also a Nuisance! Social media this days make people think they are too big to respect their elders!"

Hmm.

I will beat you like a baby - Ada Ameh tells Kemi Olunloyo

Ada Ameh earlier asked investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo to tell her where they could meet so that she could beat the elderly woman like a baby.

Ameh said this in reaction to Olunloyo's claim that the late Sylvester Oromoni agreed to be beaten and willingly drank engine oil during initiation.

The film star asked if Olunloyo is mentally alright, adding that she needs to see a doctor.

