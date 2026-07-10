Saudi Arabia launched a Visa Package programme targeting an initial group of seven nations

The system integrated electronic visa issuance directly into bundled flight and four-star hotel bookings

Approved travel agencies began processing the electronic permits within a 48-hour window

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new Visa Package programme, establishing a streamlined entry process for an initial group of seven nations.

Travellers from selected Asian countries and a North American country can now secure an electronic tourist visa directly through bundled travel bookings.

Saudi Arabia's new visa system allows international tourists to purchase their visa, round-trip flights, and hotel lodging simultaneously. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

This initiative eliminates the need for separate embassy visits or independent visa applications by integrating the entry process into standard holiday bookings, Gulf News reports.

Under the fresh framework, holidaymakers must purchase a unified package that combines return flights, accommodation at a licensed hotel with a minimum four-star rating, and the electronic visa.

Authorised travel providers will issue the entry permit alongside travel insurance via email within 48 hours of the package purchase. Currently, Reserval and Almosafer are the only two accredited agencies handling these transactions.

Which countries qualify for this initial phase?

The scheme aims to gradually expand its reach to more nationalities in subsequent rollouts. For the launch phase, the specified eligible territories include:

Egypt Jordan India Pakistan Bangladesh Indonesia Mexico

Saudi Arabia launches a new Package Visa pilot with flights, hotels and tourist entry together. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What are the financial requirements for travellers?

The single-entry visa remains valid for three months, allowing recipients to stay in the country for durations ranging from two to 88 days.

Base costs for the mandatory package start at SR4,000 per adult for the opening two days, with an additional SR1,000 required for each subsequent day.

The comprehensive visa fee is fixed at SR402.21, a price that covers both the formal issuance and necessary travel insurance.

While the bundled packages strictly exclude predefined Umrah services or accommodation arrangements within Makkah and Madinah, visitors retain full freedom to travel to both holy cities independently once they arrive in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one package visa pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a Package Visa pilot scheme designed to streamline the travel experience for international tourists.

Under this fresh initiative, eligible visitors can secure their entry visa as part of an all-in-one travel deal that bundles flights, accommodation, and alternative transport services into a single transaction.

A Gulf News report, which cited the Saudi Press Agency, said the system is undergoing a trial rollout through a network of accredited travel and tourism agencies within selected pilot markets.

The inter-ministerial project brings together the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Insurance Authority to advance national tourism goals.

The framework shifts how prospective tourists coordinate their itineraries by eliminating the need for independent bookings.

The primary features of the consolidated booking service include:

Single integrated applications covering round-trip flight arrangements. Direct lodging reservations at licensed hospitality facilities within the Kingdom. Instant inclusion of electronic tourist visa processing during the checkout phase. Customizable itineraries featuring local events, cultural activities, and regional sightseeing hotspots.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng