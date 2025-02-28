A major electricity blackout has affected at least 53 areas in Abuja, including the Villa, due to technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

The power outage disrupted supply to key areas, including the R4 Injection Substation at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub-Station and other surrounding areas

This happened a few days after the TCN announced a scheduled seven-hour power outage in parts of the FCT on February 22 and 23, 2025, due to preventive maintenance on transformers

A widespread electricity blackout caused by technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has affected at least 53 locations, including the Presidential Villa where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resides.

Power outage: Presidential Villa affected

The technical fault affecting the power supply to some parts of the city in the Abuja metropolis impacted transmission to the R4 Injection Sub Station at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, which supplies power to the Presidential Villa, the seat of power.

As reported by The Punch, the AEDC made this known in an announcement posted on its official X handle on Friday and appealed to its customers to be patient while its engineers “work tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible.”

Widespread power outage hits Abuja, 52 other areas

In the announcement, it identified areas like;

CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-Rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.

Others include;

Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, Part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.

Similarly,

Dantata, R3 Injection Sub Station, R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F

Other surrounding areas;

R5 Injection Sub Station, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub Station and other surrounding areas

