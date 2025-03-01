Fedlocks Automations Limited plans to equip 3000 young people in the country with employability-boosting, in-demand skills

The company’s MD reaffirmed the company's dedication to providing long-lasting goods and services that support Africans' and Nigerians'

The training takes place in seven major Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, Benue, Imo, and Kaduna

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

As part of its commitment to contributing to the sustainable development and economic empowerment for Nigerian communities, Nigerian firm Fedlocks Automations Limited has announced plans to empower 3000 Nigerian youths with in-demand skills that enhance their employability.

The training organised by Fedlock Automations holds in seven major cities across Nigeria, Photo Credit: Fedlocks Automations

Source: Original

This was made known by the company’s co-founder and regional manager Mr. John Aondoakaa Akerenyi, who said the effort was a payback to the African society after ten years of running business on the continent and serving different sectors such as real estate, education, healthcare, and transportation.

Akerenyi, in a press release made available to LEGIT.ng, said his company will continue to deliver durable products and services that promote safety and operational efficiency for Nigerians and Africans.

According to him, the training, holding in seven major cities across Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, Benue, Imo, and Kaduna, will help cripple the wings of unemployment by creating jobs for hundreds of Nigerian youths and many school leavers.

While describing the fully-sponsored training as a life-changing opportunity, Akerenyi further revealed that the training will be open to people who are 18 years and above, who can read and write.

He added that the participants will learn technical skills that will help them become financially independent and self-sufficient, including hotel lock doors installation and maintenance, gate and door automation, CCTV installation and maintenance and digital marketing skills for selling their services to a global audience.

“We believe in not only delivering state-of-the-art technology but also investing in manpower development. We have over two hundred employees consisting of production, research and development, technical sales, resellers, and after-sale support centre.

“However, with the increasing demand for smart security automation solutions, we need more trained and skilled individuals to meet our high sales traffic and continue to support after-sales service.

More so, this training initiative will bridge the prevalent skills gap and open up more employment opportunities, nationally and globally, for Nigerian youths,” he said.

The training initiative is expected to bridge the prevalent skills gap. Photo Credit: Fedlocks Automations

Source: Original

Fedlocks Automation Limited is one of the leading smart locks automation companies with its presence in over four continents, spanning North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The company, best known for its state-of-the-art locks, automation and access control systems for hotels, homes, offices, and security systems, is driven by the vision to ensure every property has high-end security, eliminating manual entry and exit management and ensuring a convenient user experience.

Nigerian airline announces job vacancy

Legit.ng reported that Arik Air has announced a job vacancy for the position of driver, open to candidates with a Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE).

The new job opportunity was announced in a statement shared on its official social media pages.

Arik Air, a Nigerian airline currently managed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has been making efforts to maintain smooth operations despite its significant debt burden.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng