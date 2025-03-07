All Rainbow Six Siege ranks in order, and the ranking system explained

Rainbow Six Siege is an award-winning, multiplayer, first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft Montreal. One of the key features of Rainbow Six Siege is its ranked mode, which places players in a tiered system based on their skills and performance. Explore all Rainbow Six Siege ranks in order and learn how the ranking system works.

Key takeaways

There are eight ranks in the Rainbow Six Siege rank system.

in the rank system. The game’s ranking system helps to measure a player's skills and progress .

. You must get to level 50 before playing the R6 ranks.

All players must start from the lowest rank, which is Copper V.

Every three months, a reset occurs, and all players' ranks are reset to Copper V.

All Rainbow Six Siege ranks in order

In 2023, the Rainbow 6 ranking changed when Ubisoft launched Ranked 2.0 to coincide with the release of Rainbow Six Siege. The game now features eight ranks that players can achieve, and understanding how this system works can help you climb the ladder more effectively. Below is a list of all the ranks in Rainbow Six Siege:

Rank Levels Copper V, IV, III, II, I Bronze V, IV, III, II, I Silver V, IV, III, II, I Gold V, IV, III, II, I Platinum V, IV, III, II, I Emerald V, IV, III, II, I Diamond V, IV, III, II, I Champion No levels

How does the Rainbow Six Siege rank system work?

Before Ranked 2.0, a player's rank in Rainbow Six Siege was determined by their MMR (Matchmaking Rating). However, with the introduction of Ranked 2.0, players now earn Ranked Points (RP) instead of the old Match Match Rating (MMR). Other key features of this rank include:

Winning matches increases RP and moves players up the rankings.

Losing reduces RP and can lead to a lower rank.

Skill rating (MMR) is still used to find partners.

A skill level of 5000+ places you in the top tier of the Rainbow 6 ranks, marking you as a Champion.

ranks, marking you as a Champion. When your skill is at its lowest, it will be around 1100, the minimum level to play in Copper V games.

Your skill (MMR) rating determines your rank in R6, which varies depending on how well you perform in every matchup.

The eight Rainbow 6 ranks start at Copper and end with Champion. Each rank, except Champion, has five levels, ranging from V (lowest) to I (highest), meaning there are 35 separate stages between Copper V and Diamond I. All players start at Copper V and must win matches to move up. Champion is the highest rank, requiring 5,000 rank points(RP) to achieve.

After every three months, players start fresh from Copper V, regardless of their previous rank. However, their underlying skill rating remains the same. Players can also play with friends of any rank. Once the season is over, players will be rewarded according to their ranking. Rewards include:

Charms : weapon skins that showcase your rank.

: weapon skins that showcase your rank. Alpha Packs: Loot boxes with random cosmetic items.

Loot boxes with random cosmetic items. Card covers: Customized designs for your profile.

How to rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ranking up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege requires a mix of skill, strategy, and game sense. Here are some tips to help you climb the ranks faster:

Communicate effectively : Winning in ranked games needs good teamwork. Communicate clearly and concisely, share information with your squad, and listen to your teammates.

: Winning in ranked games needs good teamwork. Communicate clearly and concisely, share information with your squad, and listen to your teammates. Learn the map : Understanding the map is important in Rainbow Six Siege . Knowing the layout, bombing locations, and common entry points can help you play better, whether attacking or defending.

: Understanding the map is important in . Knowing the layout, bombing locations, and common entry points can help you play better, whether attacking or defending. Analyze your gameplay : Use the match replay feature to review your game, identify mistakes, and improve your strategy.

: Use the match replay feature to review your game, identify mistakes, and improve your strategy. Play with friends : Playing with friends improves communication and teamwork. Solo queuing can be unpredictable, making it harder to rank up.

: Playing with friends improves communication and teamwork. Solo queuing can be unpredictable, making it harder to rank up. Play meta operators: Meta operators are the strongest in the current game balance. Playing them helps your team win by using useful gadgets and stopping enemy plans. Keep learning which ones are the best, and pick wisely.

Meta operators are the strongest in the current game balance. Playing them helps your team win by using useful gadgets and stopping enemy plans. Keep learning which ones are the best, and pick wisely. Stay positive and focused: Ranked games can be tough, but staying relaxed helps you make better choices under pressure.

What level is required to play ranked in R6S?

To participate in ranked matches in Rainbow Six Siege, players must reach level 50 in the game.

What is Ranked 2.0 in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ranked 2.0 is the new ranked system in Rainbow Six Siege. It replaces MMR-based ranks with a system where players earn points to move through five divisions in each rank.

How does the Champion rank work in R6?

Champion is the highest rank in Ranked 2.0. Players reach Champion by earning 5,000 rank points and must continue winning to stay in the rank.

Is Copper 5 higher than copper 1?

Copper V is the lowest, and Copper I is the highest within the Copper rank.

Is a 1.1 KD in Siege good?

A 1.1 KD (Kill/Death ratio) in Rainbow Six Siege is slightly above average. It means you get a little more kills than deaths, which is a good sign.

Rainbow Six Siege reigns as one of the greatest first-person shooter games. Knowing all Rainbow Six Siege ranks in order and understanding how the ranking system works will help you improve your competitiveness by pairing you with players at a similar level.

