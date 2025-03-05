Tekken 8 ranks explained: Your ultimate guide to climbing the ladder

Tekken 8 features a ranked mode that determines a player’s skill level based on wins and losses. The ranking system ensures that players are matched with opponents of similar skill levels in online play. Regardless of experience level, understanding the Tekken 8 ranks system is essential for improving your gameplay and moving up the competition ladder.

Tekken 8 is a 2024 fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Arika. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In Tekken 8 , the ranking system follows a tiered progression similar to previous entries in the series, but with some adjustments.

, the ranking system follows a similar to previous entries in the series, but with some adjustments. The ranks are colour-coded to make it easier to identify the level at a glance.

to make it easier to identify the level at a glance. To progress through the ranks, players must win matches against opponents of similar or higher ranks.

Tekken 8 ranks explained

How do Tekken 8 ranks work?

The video game features 30 ranks, which is seven fewer than its predecessor, Tekken 7. These ranks are earned by competing in online Ranked matches or playing offline in Arcade Battle and Arcade Quest.

Each rank represents a different skill level based on a player's chosen character and accumulated points. In ranked battles, winning a match grants a certain number of points, while losing a match results in a loss of points.

Tekken 8 features 30 ranks, seven fewer than its predecessor, Tekken 7. Photo: Stanislav

Source: Getty Images

In online Ranked matches, the points you earn depend on your rank and skill compared to your opponent. You get the most points for beating someone at the same rank as you. If your opponent is a different rank, the points decrease. If you are more than three ranks apart, the points you can gain or lose are very low.

When you play against someone better on Tekken than you, you will get more points if you win and lose fewer points if you lose. But if you play against someone not as good as you, you will get fewer points for winning and lose more points for losing.

Each character has a rank. This means you can have a high rank with one character and a lower rank with another. So, if you have been using a strong fighter like Jun and want to try someone new like Yoshimitsu, you won’t face players at the same high rank as your main character. This makes it easier to learn a new fighter.

Tekken 8 ranks list

Tekken 8's ranking system is designed to track a player's skill level and progress. Each rank, except Beginner, has a dan level, starting from the 1st dan, at the lowest, and going up to 30th dan, at the highest.

The ranks are categorised by Tekken 8 ranks colours: bronze, silver, gold, violet, blue, and red. The highest rank is the Tekken God of Destruction. Below are all the Tekken 8 ranks, including their dan numbers, colour tier, and points required to achieve them:

Dan No. Rank Colour/Division Points required 0 Beginner Brown 0 1 1st Dan Silver 400 2 2nd Dan Silver 1,000 3 Fighter Light Blue 1,600 4 Strategist Light Blue 2,600 5 Combatant Light Blue 3,400 6 Brawler Green 4,200 7 Range Green 5,400 8 Cavalry Green 6,400 9 Warrior Yellow 7,400 10 Assailant Yellow 9,200 11 Dominator Yellow 10,800 12 Vanquisher Orange 12,400 13 Destroyer Orange 14,700 14 Eliminator Orange 16,600

The ranking system is designed to provide a clear progression path, allowing fighters to measure their growth and compete against similarly skilled opponents.

Dan No. Rank Colour/Division Points required 15 Garyu Red 18,500 16 Shinryu Red 23,100 17 Tenryu Red 27,300 18 Mighty Ruler Purple /Ruler 31,500 19 Flame Ruler Purple /Ruler 36,500 20 Battle Ruler Purple /Ruler 41,100 21 Fujin Blue 45,700 22 Raijin Blue 52,300 23 Kishin Blue 58,500 24 Bushin Blue 64,700 25 Tekken King Gold (Purple 70,900 26 Tekken Emperor Gold (Purple) 79,100 27 Tekken God Gold 87,900 28 Tekken God Supreme Gold 97,300 100 God of Destruction - 109,700

How to go up in Tekken 8 Ranks?

Improving your rank in Tekken 8 requires dedication and practice. Here are a few tips to help you climb the ladder:

Learn your chosen character’s move set, combos, weaknesses and strategies inside and out.

Watch replays of high-ranking players to learn new techniques and strategies.

Play regularly and experiment with different play styles to find what works best for you.

Discuss strategies and get feedback from other players.

Work on spacing, blocking, punishing, and movement.

What is Tekken Prowess?

Tekken Prowess is a numerical rating introduced in Tekken 7 that reflects a player's overall skill level. It is determined by factors, such as rank, match performance, win rate, and character usage. The higher the Tekken Prowess, the more experienced and skilled the player is.

How many ranks are there in Tekken 8?

There are 30 total ranks in Tekken 8.

What is the highest rank in Tekken 8?

The highest rank in Tekken 8 is God of Destruction.

Who is the strongest character in Tekken 8?

Sergei Dragunov is widely regarded as the powerful character of the 2024 fighting game.

Is Tekken 8 the end?

Tekken 8 is not the end of the series. Bandai Namco has not confirmed it as the final game.

Tekken 8 has a brand-new competitive ranking system that lets users evaluate their skill level and progress through the game. Understanding the ranking system is critical to enhancing gameplay and earning recognition. Players can make steady progress by learning the point and streak systems and focusing on beating higher-ranked opponents.

