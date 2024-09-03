Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, has continued to make the news as she shows off her boyfriend

The beautiful daughter of the movie star is engaged to her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ) and he is currently in Nigeria

She rocked a gorgeous dress as she went for an outing with JJ, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother

Priscilla Ojo, an influencer and the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, looked stunning as she went for an outing with her boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo looks excited as she hangs out with her boyfriend and Enioluwa. Image credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Aside from the Tanzanian singer, Priscilla was also in the company of her close friend and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and her mother.

The 23-year-old wore a classy off-shoulder black and white dress. She rocked luxurious black hair and black shoes which complemented her outfit.

Her mother is known for her fashionista vibes and she did not disappoint with her looks as she slayed in a beautiful red dress.

Priscilla's boyfriend wore a black trouser, armless shirt, and black cap. He rocked an expensive silver neck chain and earrings which gave him a dapper look. Enioluwa looked excited as he exchanged pleasantries with JJ wearing a white shirt.

See Priscy's photos in the slides below:

Celebs, fans hail Priscy Ojo and others

Several celebrities and fans of Priscy Ojo have reacted to her photos. See some of the comments below:

@tokemakinwa:

"You both look so cute."

@enioluwaofficial:

"You suppose put the one where he dey feed me cake jo. I no like this one o!"

@enioluwaofficial:

"Nawa. Even you leave me for this single life. God am I a broomstick in Ikorodu???? Where is the flesh of my own flesh!"

@theroyalwriter:

"Eni has traded Priscy for a plate of food. The last slide though."

@sharby_brown:

"You compliment each other so well."

@chiomacontagious:

"She is so happy and in love. Congratulations to your daughter."

Enioluwa speaks about Priscy's boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Priscilla welcomed her Tanzania boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it.

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing.

Enioluwa wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well.

Source: Legit.ng