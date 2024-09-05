The mere thoughts of Priscilla Ojo leaving with her man to Tanzania has left Enioluwa in his feelings

Recall that Priscilla announced her departure from Nigerian with her boo to her 'new home', Tanzania, on social media

Reacting to this, Enioluwa went on social media to express his feelings about the situation while showing the most support

Nigerian content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa's friendship with his best friend, Priscilla Ojo, is one of a kind.

Priscilla Ojo and her lover have been on everyone's lips since the Tanzanian singer arrived in Nigeria, and he got the welcome and the traditional engagement.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter also announced that she was leaving the country with her man, letting everyone know she was on a new adventure to her new home.

Reacting to Priscilla's departure, Enioluwa expressed hurt, adding that she will be greatly missed. He also noted that he truly cares about her and supports her wholeheartedly.

In his words:

"Though I hate to see you go, I know you have your life to live, and I can see love in your eyes. The sun shines brightly in your heart. You've never been so beautiful, and you can see my joy and pride for you."

@notin.serious:

"Amebo I dey feel you well well … apply more pressure."

@bokgold_:

"Queen mother raised another queen."

@aderonke1199:

"Iyabo Ojo is the real senior abiamo of Nigeria."

@ojutohjawo_jewelries:

"My Instinct Is Telling Me Enioluwa Love, Priscilla."

@mujidatoyerinde_:

"Queen mother is so blessed to have Felix and Pricilia has her children."

@ayanfe_olorun28:

"Am so so happy for her God she’s a blessed child her happiness will be forever in Jesus name."

@13.03rd:

"Have cried my eyes out since midnight seeing how our priscilla is showed LOVED."

