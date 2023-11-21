Singer Portable met his lookalike while he was performing at an event, and he had to stop to approach him

The guy had one of the signature hairstyles of Portable, and he was wearing a white singlet and also looked dark like Portable

Some men had to stop him when he attempted to leave the venue of the event and they gave him Portable's jacket

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has shown that he also has some humanity beyond calling out people on social media.

The singer was at an event performing when he sighted a fake Portable, and he decided to reach out to the person.

Portable meets his lookalike at event, gives him expensive coat. Photo Credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation boss, who returned from his foreign trio a few months ago, called the attention of his lookalike and decided to give him the jacket he was wearing.

Singer Portable's attitude was considered strange by some fans who are used to him calling out his signees and dragging people on social media.

See the clip of Portable and his lookalike here:

Fans react to the video of Fake Portable

Netizens have reacted to the recording when a fake Portable was seen at an event. Here are some of the comments below.

@realqueen_nana:

"Counterfeit Portable ."

@oma_cherry:

"Resemblance madness is free."

@e.h.i___:

"Another portable."

@nationways5:

"People wey resemble zazoo now don be 923…I dey count am."

@winnietheslayer_:

"Both of them need help. All forms of help especially psychiatric."

@babyrich12:

"No be only multi million jacket , na multiple u go see wahala no pressure people abeg."

@wizkidgirlfriend:

"This life get money cause you go see people wey resemble you once you're rich."

@nuhu2sure:

"Imagine jacket. Una go chup jacket or he go sell am? Even if he give am 20k is better than jacket this time."

@timburger21:

"Which one be multi million jacket shey those color riot clothe wey e dey buy for Sango boutique."

@boihumble2:

"I swear he look alike with Portable."

Source: Legit.ng