Despite wearing corporate wear, Nigerian singer Portable still did not let go of his slangs

The singer, in a video sighted online, looked dapper in a three-piece suit with black shades and bragged about his big man status

Portable being in a suit did not impress Nigerians, as many people noted that it didn't change anything about him

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable sparked hilarious reactions on social media with his recent appearance.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen in the room dressed in a blue three-piece suit and, in his usual manner, dropped his slangs.

Portable asked if people could see that he was balling as he has now morphed into a big man. He then went on to show off his watch and the silver rings on his fingers.

damian_vibez:

"Portable on suit= suitable."

thebennyboom:

"This guy is the weapon fashioned against Nigeria "

sheddyoflagos:

"Forget this guy will look super if better hand touch him fashion lines."

magnatefriday:

"Suit cover so many things "

chefnshopper's profile picture

"It's that portables tie I’m interested in "

abayomi_alvin:

"I wonder what being in the same room with Portable will be like…fun looking guy"

meetemmanueljacob:

"A leopard never changes its spots, but this suit come make portable look “suitable” sha "

jennyadams101:

"Hublot! Hublot! person dey try tell am the name of the wristwatchwerey no even dey listen or mind the person talkingwhy is he looking like Awilo tho‍♀️"

ladymiamiclothing___

"Werey olorin if u don’t like potable you need help."

djspicey:

"Werey ti wo suit , can't you see I'm balling ❤"

