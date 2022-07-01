It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian actress Funke Akindele as she gets an invite to join the Oscars

The report revealed the Nigerian actress was among the 397 individuals from different parts of the world who were invited as new members

Funke shared a snapshot of her latest win via her Instastory, with some of her fans already congratulating her on her big win

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele continues to win, not minding the recent report of her separation from her husband and musician JJC Skillz.

The Nigerian actress recently received an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisers of the prestigious award, Oscars.

A statement from the Oscars' official website revealed that the Nigerian actress was among the 397 individuals from different parts of the world who received similar invites.

The Academy, in a statement, disclosed that membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

According to the Academy, the total number of invitees is 397, and 44% are women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.

Funke also confirmed the report as she shared a snapshot of the report via her Instastory with her name appearing in the first position.

Some of her fans also congratulated her on her new achievement.

JJC Skillz parts ways with Funke Akindele after 6 years

After months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family and things are now beyond repair.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at the insistence of his wife.

“3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship,” JJC’s announcement read in part.

