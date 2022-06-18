Makers of the Fatbulous movie which Ada Ameh was contracted for have taken to social media telling their side of the story

The young filmmakers via a lengthy statement shared on their Instagram page explained what transpired with the veteran entertainer

According to the individuals, arrangements that cost a lot of money were put in place only for the actress to refuse to show up and offer any apology for her actions

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has been called out by makers of the unreleased Fatboulousmovie which she was set to feature in.

Recall that some days ago, the veteran entertainer had taken to social media with a video post announcing that she’s dealing with mental health issues and a company has sued her over breach of contract.

Ada Ameh: Young filmmakers cry out. Photo: @adaameh/@fatbulousmovie

Source: Instagram

However, Legit.ng has now sighted a statement from the company which was shared on Instagram.

The statement tagged: “ADA AMEH : SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT” explained what transpired between the veteran star and moviemaking company.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement, Ameh was contracted on May 10, 2022, to feature in Fatbulous movie which was expected to be shot in Benin City, and she proceeded to sign her contract and receive payment.

The film star was expected to show up in Benin on Friday, May 27, after flights and hotel arrangements have been fully catered for. Unfortunately, she never did.

“I was shocked when our logistics officer told me at about 8am that day that when he went to pick her from the airport, he called her and she told him that she was not on the flight . It was unsettling as we had already scheduled some of her scenes for that day including a wedding scene where she was to play a major role,” the statement read in part.

Ameh allegedly failed to show up after a second flight was booked, and she called to inform the filmmakers that she wouldn’t be coming to Benin.

The moviemakers noted that Ameh's failure to show up caused a serious setback to the production as a lot of money had been spent on the planned scene.

We are not new to being bullied

In a different portion of the statement, the filmmakers said the cast and crew had to resume shooting the next day and take on the additional task of finding a replacement for the actress.

This was followed by Ameh being contacted by their lawyers on June 2, demanding an apology and payment for tangible expenses incurred due to her actions.

The statement read:

"We wrote her through our Lawyer on the 2nd of June, demanding for a letter of apology and that she should pay for the tangible expenses we had incurred because of her, including the artiste fee we had paid her, within 14 days on the expiration of which we will have no other option but to take appropriate legal action against her."

The filmmakers, however, expressed shock at Ameh's social media call-out, adding that she refused to reveal details of the breached contract.

Ameh was accused of being a bully and blackmailer taking advantage of young filmmakers.

"As struggling, young unknown filmmakers, many of us are not new to being bullied. But to be bullied and blackmailed at the same time is both unfair and destructive to the industry that we toil day and night to build.

"This response has become important because so much money and efforts by hardworking cast and crew members have gone into this film project that she has decided to negatively affect by her actions."

Read full statement below:

Reactions trail touching video of Empress Njamah 'babysitting' best friend Ada Ameh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Empress Njamah took to social media with a video update for fans and supporters of colleague, Ada Ameh.

Njamah disclosed that she has been ‘babysitting’ the veteran film star who recently cried out on social media over her mental health.

Fans, supporters and colleagues in the industry all flooded the comment section with kind words for the actress and her friend.

Source: Legit.ng