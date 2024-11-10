LASUED courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) was formed following the merger of two colleges of education owned by the Lagos state government. The university operates across two campuses: Adeniran Ogunsanya in Oto/Ijanikin and Michael Otedola in Noforija, Epe. For aspiring students, understanding LASUED courses, cut-off marks, and admission requirements is crucial to joining this esteemed institution.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) officially approved Lagos State University of Education in February 2022. It was established to train qualified candidates to become certified teachers and lecturers. As a prospective student, you should be conversant with the school's admission requirements and cut-off marks.

Lagos State University of Education courses

The Lagos State University of Education offers 67 courses across its seven colleges. Below are the the institution offers and their respective colleges.

College of Humanities Education (COHED)

LASUED offers humanities education courses. The College of Humanities Education has the following courses.

B.A. Ed. History & Diplomatic Studies

B.A. History & Diplomatic Studies

B.A. Ed. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Ed. Islamic Studies

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. Ed. Fine Arts

B.A. Fine Arts

B .A. Ed. Music

B.A. Music

B. A. Theatre & Performing Arts

College of Science Education (COSED)

The Faculty of Science Education is the largest, with 13 departments or courses. They include the following:

B.Sc. Ed. Biology

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Ed. Physics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Ed. Statistics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science

B.Sc. Ed. Health Education

B.Sc. Ed. Human Kinetics

College of Information and Technology Education (COITED)

The College of Information and Technology Education has eight marketable courses. They are as follows:

B.Sc.Ed. Computer Science

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Ed. Education Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Automobile Technology

B.Sc.Ed. Woodwork Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Electrical Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Metalwork Technology

B.LIS. Library and Information Science

College of Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (COVED)

This faculty has eight departments or courses in total. The courses are as follows:

B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Science

B.Sc.Ed. Home Economics

B.Sc. Home Economics

B.Sc. Ed. Business Education

B.Sc. Ed. Secretarial Administration

B.Sc. Ed. Accounting

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Ed. Entrepreneurship

College of Management and Social Sciences Education (COMSSED)

The College of Management and Social Sciences Education has nine courses. They are:

B.Sc. Ed. Economics

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management

B.Sc.Ed. Political Science

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Ed. Geography

B.Sc. Geography

B.Sc. Transport Management

B.Sc. Social Studies

College of Specialised and Professional Education (COSPED)

The Faculty of Specialised and Professional Education has the fewest departments, which are five. They are:

B.Ed. Early Childhood Education

B.Ed. Primary Education Studies

B.Ed. Counselling Psychology

B. Ed. Special Education

B. Ed. Adult Education

College of Language and Communication Arts Education (COLCAED)

The College of Language and Communication Arts Education has ten departments, and they are:

B.A. Ed. English

B.A. English

B.A. Ed. French

B.A. French

B.A. Ed. Arabic

B.A. Arabic

B.A. Ed. Yoruba

B.A. Yoruba

B.A. Ed. Igbo

B.A. Igbo

LASUED admission requirements

Candidates must first undergo a screening process to apply for admission to LASUED. Each course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general LASUED admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows:

Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 170 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Candidates must have five (5) credits in relevant subjects at WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS, and GCE O'Level or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, at no more than two (2) sittings.

One must be 16 years old at the time of application.

Candidates must have uploaded their O'Level results on JAMB CAPS.

Lagos State University of Education admission procedure

If you have met the above admission requirements, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here are the procedures involved in the online application.

Visit the LASUED admission portal and click the "Apply Now" link of the programme whose admission status is open. Enter JAMB No. as your Username and your surname as your Password. Fill out the application form step-by-step. Click 'Submit' after completing the filling. Make payment for the Post UTME screening fee and undergo the online screening exercise. Print the completed application form and post-UTME screening receipt.

What is the cut-off mark for the LASUED?

To gain admission into the Lagos State University of Education, students must attain a cut-off mark of 170 points and above. This applies to all LASUED courses.

Is the LASUED admission process ongoing?

The online registration for the post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for 2024/2025 admission into the institution is closed. It was conducted between 15 August 2024 and 20 September 2024.

Go through the LASUED courses and admission requirements before you start applying for your desired course. With highly qualified staff and modern facilities, the university is ideal for pursuing courses that positively prepare graduates to impact the education sector.

