The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced plans to introduce random drug testing for students, including those living off campus

Four UNN students died and six were hospitalised after a gathering at an off-campus lodge in Nsukka's Hilltop area on November 11

The Vice-Chancellor met with a delegation of Enugu State traditional rulers who visited the university to offer condolences and support

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nsukka, Enugu State - The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced plans to introduce random drug testing for its students, including those living off campus, following the deaths of four students at an off-campus house party.

Legit.ng reports that four students died after allegedly consuming substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs at a party held to celebrate a friend's final-year exams.

UNN plans random drug testing for students living on and off campus. Photo credit: UNN

Source: Facebook

Vice-Chancellor Prof Simon Ortuanya said the testing programme would be run in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Ortuanya added that the university's newly established Directorate of Community Relations would work with landlords and other community stakeholders on its implementation.

He disclosed the plan on Tuesday while receiving a condolence delegation of traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu.

The university shared details of the visit in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

"Students of a particular department or faculty could be randomly selected for the test," he said, adding that the tests would not follow a fixed pattern.

UNN's plan to tackle off-campus misconduct

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the difficulty of monitoring students who live outside university-owned accommodation, but said closer ties with landlords, combined with drug testing, would help tackle misconduct.

He also said the university was strengthening its existing safety measures and regulatory framework.

Ortuanya urged students to draw lessons from the tragedy and noted that UNN had already banned formal sign-out celebrations and similar activities on its campuses in Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla since 2025.

The November 11 incident, however, took place at a private facility outside any of those campuses.

"It is our collective responsibility to protect the lives and welfare of our students and preserve the sanity, sanctity and integrity of the University as a centre of learning," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the university was cooperating with government and security agencies investigating the incident and was waiting on the outcome of their findings.

He also extended condolences to the families of the four students who died.

What happened at Nsukka lodge

The incident occurred on November 11 at Praise Lord Lodge in the Hilltop area of Nsukka.

The gathering was reportedly organised to celebrate a student who had just finished his final-year examinations. Ten students were present in total; four died and six were taken to hospital.

The Police spokesperson SP Daniel Ndukwe said the four victims, two males and two females, reportedly fell ill after consuming alcoholic beverages. The four bodies were deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Ortuanya had earlier said preliminary findings pointed to possible alcohol and drug use, but that no conclusive determination on the cause of death had been reached.

The visiting traditional rulers described the losses as deeply painful and pledged to work alongside the university and other stakeholders to prevent a recurrence.

Asadu said:

"The loss of young lives, particularly at a time when their parents had invested so much in their upbringing and education, is heartbreaking."

KWASUED orders students to undergo drug test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that KWASUED students must now undergo a mandatory NDLEA drug test to secure admission, which has caused widespread complaints.

Freshly admitted students protested the ₦7,500 fee, calling it unfair amid rising tuition and hostel costs.

Students, however, urged the university to include the test in existing charges, as they questioned the timing and sudden policy change.

Source: Legit.ng