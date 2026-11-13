Four Nigerian universities have listed a minimum UTME score of 200 for candidates seeking admission into Law or Medicine programmes

While some institutions set their general cut-off mark as low as 150, professional courses such as Medicine and Law attract higher requirements

One of the universities on the list has suspended admissions into Law, Medicine and Nursing for the 2026/2027 academic session

Every year, thousands of students register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and prepare thoroughly for the test. Some candidates even embark on fasting and prayers, hoping to achieve good results.

A candidate's UTME score plays an important role in determining whether they can secure admission into their preferred course and institution.

JAMB: 4 universities where 200 qualifies candidates for Law, Medicine. Photo Source: Madonna University

Source: AFP

Universities that accept a 200 JAMB score

Nigerian universities offer hundreds of courses, but some of the most popular choices among candidates are Law and Medicine.

For many people, becoming a lawyer or a doctor is a lifelong dream. However, universities set different admission cut-off marks for their courses. Candidates who fail to meet the required scores may be unable to pursue their preferred careers at their chosen institutions.

While universities such as the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) may require higher UTME scores for courses like Law and Medicine, some institutions in Nigeria list 200 as the minimum score for candidates seeking admission into these programmes.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at four universities in Nigeria that have listed a minimum UTME score of 200 for candidates seeking admission to study Law or Medicine.

1. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, located in Anambra State, Nigeria, offers a wide range of undergraduate courses.

Information on the institution's website shows that its general admission cut-off mark is 150.

However, some professional courses, including Law, Nursing, Medicine, Medical Laboratory Science and Pharma Science, have higher requirements.

The university stated that candidates who score at least 200 in the JAMB examination may qualify for consideration for admission into these programmes.

The information reads:

"Professional Courses: Candidates for Law, Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharm Science must have a minimum score of 200 to qualify."

Applicants must also be at least 16 years old to be eligible for admission.

JAMB: Universities that accept 200 for Law, Medicine revealed. Photo Source:. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Source: AFP

2. Osun State University

The second university on our list is Osun State University, located in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Like Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, the institution has a general UTME cut-off mark of 160.

However, the 160-point requirement does not apply to all courses, as some programmes have higher admission requirements.

Candidates seeking admission to courses such as Law, Nursing, Medicine and Islamic Law are required to score at least 200 in the UTME to be considered.

However, the management of Osun State University stated that admission into its Law, Nursing and Medicine programmes had been suspended for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Candidates can study Law, Medicine with 200 JAMB score at 4 universities. Photo Source: Osun State University

Source: AFP

3. Godfrey Okoye University

Nigerian universities generally require applicants to have at least five credits in their O'level examinations, such as WAEC, NECO or GCE, alongside other admission requirements.

This also applies to Godfrey Okoye University, located in Enugu State.

The institution explains that applicants seeking admission into its programmes must possess five O-level credits. Candidates must also choose the university as their first choice and score at least 200 in the UTME to be considered for admission into courses such as Law, Medicine and Nursing.

Law, Medicine: 4 universities that accept 200 JAMB score. Photo Source: Godfrey Okoye University

Source: AFP

4. Madonna University

Candidates who do not wish to study at Godfrey Okoye University, Osun State University or Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University may also consider Madonna University, Nigeria.

The institution encourages candidates who have written the JAMB examination but are yet to receive their SSCE results to apply for admission.

According to information on the university's website, the general minimum UTME cut-off mark for admission is 150.

However, candidates seeking admission into courses such as Law, Phar.macy, Medicine and Nursing are required to score at least 200 in the UTME.

37-year-old man beats previous JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 37-year-old man who returned to write the JAMB examination after 16 years had shared his 2026 UTME result.

The man, who previously scored 261, revealed that he improved his performance by scoring 285 in his latest attempt. He also explained that he hopes to return to university for a second degree in English Language after studying Mass Communication.

Source: Legit.ng