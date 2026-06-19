A biochemistry graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) has narrated how a lecturer's admonition inspired her to achieve a first-class degree

She had applied to study medicine and surgery at LASU, but was given biochemistry, and she accepted to study the course after being told that she could change it in her second year

Undeterred by the course LASU admitted her to study, the lady stated that she held unto the lecturer's statement, exam after exam, until she crossed the finish line in style

Rachael Omotunde, a LASU first-class graduate, has narrated how a lecturer's words provided the fuel she needed to power her academic vehicle to its desired destination.

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, the biochemistry graduate revealed that she was admitted to study biochemistry at LASU after applying for medicine and surgery.

A LASU biochemistry graduate has recounted how a lecturer's words propelled her to academic success. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Racheal Omotunde

Source: UGC

LASU graduate recounts lecturer's inspiring words

In her LinkedIn post in February, Racheal stated that she accepted biochemistry excitedly because she learnt she could apply for a change of course in year two.

However, during the first week of lectures, a lecturer said something that stuck with her and inspired her to a first-class degree in biochemistry.

Recounting the lecturer's statement, Rachael stated that the lecturer noted that many of them were not studying the course that they applied for, and he charged them to prove to those who felt they were undeserving of their desired courses by showing that they were deserving and capable of excellence.

According to Rachael, she held onto the lecturer's statement from exam to exam until she signed out of the institution with flying colours. In her words:

"I can’t help but reminisce on my convocation from the prestigious Lagos State University (LASU). Gaining admission to study biochemistry after applying for medicine and surgery, many thought I would be downcast but that wasn’t the case for me.

"I was excited mostly because I was told I would be able to change in 200l (lol that’s a story for another day). The first week of lectures rolled in and lecturers were giving their “I welcome you to this great institution speech” when something a lecturer said stuck with me.

"He said something along the lines of, “many of you are not studying the course you applied for and that’s okay, it doesn’t mean you have failed, but now you can do something with this course you have been given, you can prove to those people who thought you underserved of the course you wanted that you are deserving and capable of excellence”.

"These words I held unto exams after exams that propelled me and glory to God, I graduated successful with a first class degree in biochemistry and proof that I was deserving."

Rachael has completed her national service.

A LASU first-class graduate recounts the powerful words of one of her academics. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Rachael Omotunde

Source: UGC

Reactions trail LASU graduate's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the LASU graduate's post below:

Uwati Judith said:

"Congratulations girl."

.Olaleru Fadilat said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉 fellow Metabolite."

Grace Archibong said:

"Congratulations, Rachael."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a LASU first-class graduate had achieved another first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School.

Lady finishes as LASU best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had emerged as LASU best graduating student after bagging a first-class in biochemistry.

In a TikTok post by @isioma.sybil, the intelligent lady shared a convocation picture and listed his achievements.

The pretty lady shared her achievements as she unveiled her cumulative grade point average. She graduated with a CGPA of 4.93, bagging accolades from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng