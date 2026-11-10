An immigration adviser claimed the University of Greenwich, UK, will not issue CAS to students from Osun and Imo states in Nigeria for its January 2027 intake

The post by Dr Oludayo Sokunbi attracted more than 54,000 views and over 220 likes on X since Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2026

Legit.ng reviewed publicly available information from the University of Greenwich to establish whether the claim holds up

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering education and migration.

London, University of Greenwich - An immigration adviser's claim that the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom (UK) will stop issuing Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) letters to students from Osun and Imo states has gone viral.

Legit.ng has fact-checked the claim using information from the university's official public records.

Legit.ng examines the online claim that the University of Greenwich has stopped issuing CAS letters to students from Osun and Imo states. Photo credit: @UniofGreenwich

Source: Twitter

Oludayo Sokunbi, described as a prominent immigration adviser, posted the claim on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Sokunbi, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Japa Consult, wrote:

"Due to the high risk of visa refusal, the University of Greenwich, UK, will NOT be issuing a CAS for any students from the states of Osun or Imo for the January 2027 intake."

The post has since drawn significant attention, with 21 reposts, more than 54,000 views and upwards of 220 likes recorded.

What the University of Greenwich actually published

Legit.ng checked the university's publicly available admission guidelines and found that Nigerian applicants do face tougher financial conditions for the January 2027 intake. Specifically, the university requires a 100% tuition fee deposit from Nigerian applicants, a measure linked to elevated student visa refusal rates.

However, nothing in the university's publicly accessible materials points to a restriction that singles out applicants from Osun or Imo states and bars them from receiving a CAS offer.

University of Greenwich's published admission requirements do not confirm a state-specific CAS restriction for applicants from Osun and Imo. Photo credit: @UniofGreenwich

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng's verdict on Greenwich CAS claim

Based on available official information, the specific claim (that the University of Greenwich has decided to stop issuing CAS letters to students from those two states) could not be independently established.

While the university has responded to visa refusal concerns by raising deposit requirements for all Nigerian applicants, this does not amount to a confirmed, state-specific ban of the kind described in the post.

Prospective students and those already in the application process are advised to contact the University of Greenwich directly through its official channels before making any financial commitments or admission decisions based on the circulating claim.

Bwala: Japa doesn't guarantee prosperity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on policy communication, said a Nigerian working in the United Kingdom (UK) and earning between £2,600 and £2,800 monthly could, in some respects, be worse off than someone earning N60,000 in Nigeria.

Bwala broke down the cost of living for Nigerian workers in the UK, saying the income was quickly eroded by expenses.

Bwala spoke about purported growing hardship among African migrants abroad.

Source: Legit.ng