The ruling APC Presidential Campaign Council approved a sweeping change to who can speak on its behalf publicly

Chief of Staff (CoS) Femi Gbajabiamila announced the reorganisation in a statement issued and seen by Legit.ng

Radio and television stations were formally advised to take note of the new communications structure and comply with the changes ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has trimmed its list of authorised spokespersons to just three officials, ordering all others previously named in that capacity to fold into the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications as ordinary members.

Legit.ng reports that Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the Council, announced the shake-up on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in a statement titled 'Reorganisation of Media and Communications Structure.'

President Bola Tinubu's APC Presidential Campaign Council reorganises its media structure, naming Yari, Alake and Idris as its authorised campaign spokesmen. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Who can now speak for APC-PCC?

Under the new arrangement, only three people are permitted to address the public on behalf of the campaign. These are the Council's Director General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, who takes the title of official Spokesperson; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

Gbajabiamila said the reorganisation was driven by a desire to ensure "more cohesive, disciplined, and effective public engagement." Any person previously announced as a spokesperson for the campaign will no longer carry that mandate and must instead serve as a member within the media directorate.

APC tightens campaign media control

The statement extended its reach beyond internal campaign structures, directly addressing media organisations. Radio and television stations were advised "to take note of these changes and act accordingly," a signal that the council intends to hold broadcasters accountable for who they platform as campaign representatives.

On the question of other figures appearing on behalf of the campaign, the statement left some room for flexibility, noting that "the campaign will delegate appropriate person(s) for appearances where and when necessary."

The reorganisation signals a tightening of message control within the APC's campaign apparatus ahead of the 2027 elections, with leadership moving to centralise communications under a small, clearly defined group of voices.

Read the full statement by the APC Presidential Campaign Council in its X post below:

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Yilwatda tips Tinubu for victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said internal party polls put President Tinubu ahead of all competitors ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The APC national chairman said the ruling party was not rattled by the opposition, naming the African Democratic Congress (ADC), linked to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), associated with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, as the two main challengers. He argued that neither party had demonstrated the ability to win elections in the lead-up to 2027, which he said worked in the APC's favour.

Source: Legit.ng