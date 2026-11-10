Submitting an incomplete or fraudulent application to the West African Examinations Council will result in automatic disqualification, yet thousands of applicants make avoidable mistakes every cycle. This guide shows you exactly how to navigate the WAEC recruitment portal, find the right vacancy, and submit a strong, error-free application.

The West African Examinations Council headquarters building stands tall under a cloudy sky. Photo: @Waec Nigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The WAEC recruitment portal is hosted exclusively at recruitment.waec.com.ng, never apply through any other site or agent.

is hosted exclusively at recruitment.waec.com.ng, never apply through any other site or agent. The WAEC recruitment application form is completely free of charge ; candidates are not required to pay any fee to apply, register, or process their application on the official portal.

; candidates are not required to pay any fee to apply, register, or process their application on the official portal. Applicants must not be older than 40 years of age as of the closing date of the advertisement.

of age as of the closing date of the advertisement. Only shortlisted candidates advance to further assessment; WAEC contacts them through the details provided during registration.

to further assessment; WAEC contacts them through the details provided during registration. Shortlisted candidates are invited to sit a computer-based aptitude test as the next stage of the process.

What is the WAEC recruitment portal?

The West African Examinations Council is West Africa's foremost examining board, established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in English-speaking West African countries, to conduct those examinations, and to award internationally comparable certificates.

The WAEC recruitment portal is the platform where you can explore career opportunities, review requirements, and submit applications online.

The Council opened its 2026 recruitment exercise in April 2026, creating opportunities for qualified Nigerians seeking stable employment in one of the most respected examination bodies in West Africa. Applications closed on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Prerequisites for WAEC recruitment portal login

Before you open the portal, confirm that you meet the entry criteria. Applying without meeting them wastes your time and risks disqualification.

Eligibility requirements

All applicants must hold a minimum of five credits in WASSCE/SSCE/GCE—including English Language and Mathematics—at one sitting (or six credits in not more than two sittings), be no older than 40 years at the closing date, be computer literate, and hold an NYSC discharge, exclusion, or exemption certificate where applicable.

Qualification by role

For Examinations Officer and Confidential Secretary II roles, a Bachelor's Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) from a recognised institution is required; Assistant Examinations Officer roles require a National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), or equivalent qualification, while Confidential Secretary V requires an OND in Secretarial Studies, Secretarial Administration, or Office Technology Management.

Documents to prepare in advance

Gather scanned copies of the following before you begin:

Academic certificates, NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, O'Level results, and any professional certificates you wish to attach.

Scanned passport photograph (check the portal for size specifications) and a valid means of ID such as a NIN slip or international passport.

For specialist positions such as Medical Officer, Law, or ICT, the relevant professional qualification and, where applicable, professional registration (e.g., MDCN for doctors, ICAN for accountants).

How to navigate the WAEC recruitment portal step by step

The application process is entirely online and must be completed through the official recruitment portal. Work through each phase in order.

Phase 1 — Accessing and monitoring the portal

Open your browser and go to the official recruitment portal at recruitment.waec.com.ng. On the homepage, locate the current recruitment advertisement and click on the application link. Monitor this address regularly. WAEC announces new recruitment exercises on the portal and through its official social media channels, so sign up for alerts and check back frequently. Cross-reference any announcements with the official WAEC Nigeria website to confirm authenticity.

Phase 2 — Reviewing available positions

The 2026 recruitment cycle, advertised on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, was open to Nigerians who met the qualifications and were not older than 40 years when the advert closed on 25 May 2026. The positions span general duties, accounts, ICT, secretarial roles, and audit functions across two main tiers: Examinations Officers and Assistant Examinations Officers.

Specific roles include Examinations Officer (General Duties), Examinations Officer (Accounts), Examinations Officer (ICT), Confidential Secretary II, Assistant Examinations Officer III positions in General Duties, Accounts, ICT, and Audit, and Confidential Secretary V.

Read each vacancy announcement carefully before selecting a position. Apply only for the role that matches your qualifications.

Phase 3 — Completing and submitting the application form

Click the application link for your chosen vacancy on the portal homepage. Fill in your personal and academic details accurately in every required field. Enter your biodata and educational background and experience, and upload the required documents (certificates, photographs, etc.). Review your application carefully before submitting. Inaccurate information may lead to disqualification. Submit your form well before the deadline and save or screenshot your confirmation reference.

Note that WAEC recruitment is handled strictly online. There is no official PDF form to download; all applications must be completed on the recruitment portal.

Applicants who have been shortlisted are advised to log in to the official WAEC Job Application Management Portal to check their application status and confirm whether they have been advanced to the aptitude test stage.

Follow these steps to check your status:

Go to recruitment.waec.com.ng and log in with the email and password you created during registration. Navigate to your application dashboard and look for a status update message. If shortlisted, the portal will prompt you to verify your availability for the aptitude test by updating your active email address, phone number, and state of residence. You can also check through the official portal by downloading the shortlist PDF; shortlisted names are usually released in a downloadable PDF format. Avoid fake websites or social media pages sharing false shortlist information; the official recruitment portal is the only legitimate source.

Troubleshooting common WAEC recruitment portal errors

Portal not loading or showing errors

Clear your browser cache or switch to a different browser (Chrome or Firefox recommended). Avoid peak traffic hours when the portal may be slow.

"Account not found" on login

Double-check the email address used during registration. WAEC will contact only shortlisted candidates via email or official communication channels, so ensure your registered email is active and correct.

Documents failing to upload

Reduce file sizes and ensure scans are in JPG or PDF format. Check the portal's stated specifications for passport photographs before uploading.

Canvassing or third-party agents

Canvassing in any form will result in disqualification. Report any individual or website demanding payment to WAEC directly.

Receiving an unofficial shortlist

Shortlisted candidates are contacted through the details provided during registration; only those shortlisted will hear back. WAEC will not contact unsuccessful applicants. Any message from an unverified source claiming otherwise is likely fraudulent.

Use only the contacts below.

Contact type Details Recruitment portal recruitment.waec.com.ng Official WAEC Nigeria website waecnigeria.org Recruitment enquiries email recruitment@waec.org.ng National Office email hnowaecnigeria@waec.org.ng National Office address 21 Hussey Street, Yaba, Lagos National Office telephone 08135615186

FAQs

Is the WAEC recruitment form free?

Yes. The WAEC Nigeria 2026 recruitment application form is free of charge. Candidates are not required to pay any fee to apply, register, or process their application on the official portal.

When was the WAEC recruitment 2026 deadline?

Applications for the 2026 exercise closed on Monday, 25 May 2026. Check the portal at recruitment.waec.com.ng for any new or extended cycles, as WAEC may announce further recruitment exercises.

How do I know if I have been shortlisted?

According to the recruitment update displayed on the WAEC recruitment portal, shortlisted applicants are notified that they have "been advanced to the next stage of the application process." Log in with your registered credentials to check your status.

Can I apply for WAEC recruitment without a degree?

Yes, for some roles. In the 2026 exercise, Assistant Examinations Officer III positions accepted a National Diploma (ND) or NCE, and the Confidential Secretary V role accepted an OND. However, most professional and officer-grade positions require a minimum of an HND or bachelor's degree.

What happens after the aptitude test?

Shortlisted candidates may be invited for a written test, an interview, or both, depending on the position applied for. WAEC also conducts thorough background checks, including academic verification, employment history verification, criminal record checks, and professional reference confirmation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about how to get an original WAEC certificate, including the steps for collecting a physical copy and accessing the digital version through DigiCert.

WAEC does not issue a second physical certificate if the original is lost, but candidates can retrieve an official digital version for ₦7,500. The certificate has no expiry date and remains valid indefinitely.

Source: Legit.ng