The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform announced that candidates can now recover their certificates without needing their original candidate number

The platform directed users to its website and a dedicated mobile app available on Google Play Store to begin the process

At least one user reported being unable to receive an OTP after paying to access their certificate on the platform

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council's Digital Certificate Platform has announced that candidates who have lost their WAEC certificates or forgotten their candidate numbers can now recover their credentials through an online portal.

Legit.ng reports that WAEC announced that the 2026 WASSCE certificates for school candidates are now accessible online.

WAEC announces candidates can now recover their certificates online. Photo credit: WAEC/@olatunji_Godson

Source: UGC

The examination body directed candidates to visit [www.waec.org](https://www.waec.org) or download the WAEC Digital Certificate App from Google Play Store to begin the recovery process.

The announcement was made via the platform's official X account, @waecdigitalcert on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

How to recover a WAEC certificate online

According to the platform's announcement, the service allows candidates to access, share, and confirm their credentials digitally.

The process is designed to help those who cannot locate their original certificates or no longer have their candidate numbers, removing what has historically been a significant barrier to retrieving examination records.

Candidates are required to log on to the official website or use the mobile application to get started.

The platform did not specify in the post what alternative identification details would be required in place of a candidate number.

User raises concern over OTP failure

Following the announcement, at least one user flagged a problem with the service. @forevehumble, posting under the name Be_My_GuEsT, wrote:

"I've paid to access my certificate but it won't send otp to my number. Kindly look into this please."

The platform had not responded to the complaint publicly at the time the post was visible.

WAEC certificate recovery has long been a concern for many Nigerians, particularly those who completed their secondary school examinations years ago and need to present credentials for employment, further education, or travel documentation.

WAEC 2026: How to download your WASSCE certificate online

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC announced that 2026 WASSCE certificates for school candidates are now accessible on its Digital Certificate Platform.

WAEC said candidates can view, download, and share their certificates via the official website or a dedicated mobile app on the Google Play Store.

The certificate platform is separate from the result-checking portal, and institutions can also use it to verify candidates' credentials.

Source: Legit.ng