JAMB published a preparation checklist for prospective 2027 UTME candidates via its official social media page

The examination body urged candidates to organise their personal biodata and confirm their subject combinations ahead of the examination

JAMB shared the checklist as a video, encouraging candidates to take note of the recommendations and pass the information on to others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a preparation checklist aimed at helping candidates get ready for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reports that the board published the advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, November 9, 2026, calling on prospective candidates to start early and ensure they have covered key requirements well before the examination period.

Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB shares a fresh advisory for candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME. Photo credit: @profsegunaina

Source: UGC

What is JAMB asking candidates to do?

JAMB listed three main areas candidates should focus on as they begin their preparations. The first is getting personal biodata in order, which the board described as a foundational step that candidates should not leave until the last minute.

The second requirement is for candidates to check that the UTME subjects they plan to sit for match what their preferred courses actually demand. Subject combination errors are among the most common mistakes candidates make, and JAMB's checklist is intended to help prospective students catch such issues early.

Third, the board encouraged candidates to look into the specific admission requirements for the programmes they wish to study, rather than assuming general knowledge is sufficient. Each institution and course may have different entry criteria, and understanding these in advance can save candidates significant difficulty later.

JAMB urges candidates to prepare early

The advisory was packaged as a video checklist. JAMB asked candidates to watch the material, note the key points, and share it with others who may also be preparing for the 2027 UTME.

The board said the purpose of the checklist is to help candidates remain organised, prepare more effectively and reduce the risk of avoidable errors on or before examination day.

It is important to note that JAMB's post is a preparation guide only. The board did not announce the start of 2027 UTME registration, nor did it provide an examination date.

Watch JAMB's full explainer video via the X post below:

Read more JAMB news

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng