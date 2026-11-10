Former Senate President Bukola Saraki made a pointed claim about Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi while campaigning for PDP in Offa ahead of the 2027 elections

Saraki alleged that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was living large while members of his cabinet lacked basic comforts

The remarks were directed at the APC's decision to zone the deputy governorship slot to Offa for the 2027 election

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki alleged that Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi resorts to commercial ride-hailing cabs to move around Abuja, using the claim to attack the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Saraki made the remarks in Yoruba while campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the Palace of Olofa in Offa, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki accuses Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of living large Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Saraki said:

"We heard that one party gave Offa Deputy Governor. Funny, the last time we had a Deputy Governor was during the time of the PDP in Kwara."

He challenged residents to look beyond the promise of a deputy governorship slot from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and scrutinise how the party treats its current officeholders.

Saraki attacks AbdulRazaq over Alabi's welfare

Saraki alleged that the governor was living large while his deputy had little to show for his position in government.

He added:

"The party that gave you a Deputy Governor, ask them how their serving Deputy Governor is living, and ask him why the Governor is living large while his deputy is hopping from one Uber to the other whenever he visits Abuja."

His reference to Alabi was aimed directly at the APC's decision to zone the deputy governorship position to Offa ahead of the 2027 election, framing it as an empty political gesture. Saraki argued that residents of Offa should consider the treatment of the current deputy governor before placing value on such an offer.

The former Senate president's remarks came as the PDP intensifies its efforts to reclaim Kwara State, which it lost to the APC in the political wave dubbed "O To Ge" — a Yoruba phrase meaning "enough is enough" — that swept Saraki-aligned politicians from power in the state during the 2019 elections.

See the video of the former Senate president on X here:

Saraki's preferred presidential candidate revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha alleged that former Senate President Bukola Saraki was supporting Tinubu's second-term bid through the Rainbow Coalition.

Mustapha, who dumped the APC for the PDP, said his defection was a collective decision by several Kwara political groups with grievances against the governor.

The senator confirmed the group's political battle was directly against Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the APC governorship nomination process.

Source: Legit.ng