Malta's government made a Pre-Departure Course compulsory for all non-EU nationals applying for a Single Permit for the first time

The course covers two online modules on living in Malta and workplace rights, followed by a 20-minute live interview to assess English proficiency

Workers applying in sectors such as tourism and hospitality face additional sector-specific certification requirements on top of the standard course

Malta has introduced a mandatory Pre-Departure Course for all third-country nationals applying for a Single Permit for the first time, adding a new layer of requirements for foreigners seeking to work on the island.

The policy was announced by Malta's identity and immigration authority Identita.

Malta makes pre-departure course compulsory. Photo credit: Times of Malta.

Source: UGC

It requires applicants to complete the course and obtain a valid Pre-Departure Course Certificate before their first-time Single Permit application can be processed.

From March 1, 2026, Identità began formally verifying these certificates as part of the work permit approval process.

What the Pre-Departure Course Involves

The course is split into two parts. Part 1, which is mandatory for all applicants, consists of two online modules: one covering life in Malta and another focused on rights and obligations in the workplace.

Each module requires between 10 and 12 hours of learning and includes video lessons, reading materials, practice assignments, and a final assessment.

After completing the modules, applicants must sit a 20-minute live online interview conducted either at ITS Malta or through an authorised Global Assessment Centre.

The interview is designed to confirm English language proficiency and verify that the candidate understands the course content. Applicants have up to 42 days to complete Part 1 in full.

Part 2 applies only to workers in sectors governed by specific legislation, such as tourism and hospitality.

This component introduces additional online modules and assessments managed by the relevant sector authority, based on National Occupational Standards.

Workers in these fields must complete both parts to qualify for a Single Permit.

Cost and Application Process

The entire process is completed online through the followed by an in-person verification interview at a designated assessment centre.

The new requirement positions Malta as one of a growing number of European countries formalising integration standards before foreign workers even set foot on their soil, a shift that will directly affect Africans and other non-EU nationals exploring opportunities in the country.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng