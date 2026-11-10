Zinoleesky addressed online critics questioning why he recorded a private phone conversation with Lil Frosh

The leaked audio, shared by VeryDarkMan features Lil Frosh telling Zinoleesky to leave Marlian Records on Davido's advice

The call was reportedly recorded around September 17, 2023, days after the death of singer Mohbad

Zinoleesky has broken his silence following renewed online debate sparked by the leak of an old phone call between him and singer Lil Frosh.

The Marlian Music-linked artist took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 9, 2026, to respond to critics who questioned his decision to record the private conversation. His post read:

Zinoleesky finally breaks silence following recorded phone call with Lil Frosh. Credit: zinoleesky/lilfrosh

Source: Instagram

"Now d conversation changed to y I recorded 5 days after d whole country said we killed someone ok … EUPHORIA ON D WAY."

The leaked call between Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh

The controversy stemmed from an audio clip shared online by social media critic VeryDarkMan, who claimed he had held onto the recording for a considerable time before releasing it. The clip captured a phone exchange between Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh, said to have taken place on or around September 17, 2023, roughly five days after the death of singer Mohbad.

In the recording, Lil Frosh reportedly told Zinoleesky that Davido had reached out and was urging him to leave Marlian Records, with Lil Frosh using the word "comot" to convey the message.

Mohbad's death and the fallout

The timing of the call is significant. It places the conversation squarely within one of the most turbulent moments in Nigerian music, when Mohbad's unexpected passing in September 2023 had sent shockwaves across the industry and triggered intense public scrutiny of everyone connected to the Marlian Records camp.

Zinoleesky's post suggested he felt the original focus on the content of the call has now shifted to why he recorded it in the first place, a development he seems to find frustrating. Rather than engaging at length, he pivoted quickly to teasing his project, "Euphoria," signalling he has no intention of letting the drama derail his momentum.

Zinoleesky faces criticism over recording his phone call with Lil Frosh. Credit: zinoleesky

Source: UGC

Zinoleesky's response to critics over recorded phone call is below:

Zinoleesky picks who to save between Davido, Burna and Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinoleesky was almost left confused after a question was thrown at him by skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

The streamer had been hosting several celebrities on his live TikTok sessions, and he recently had a session with Zinoleesky.

Before the singer left the live stream, Peller asked him a tricky question about his colleagues. According to Peller, if Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were all drowning, who would Zinoleesky save?

Source: Legit.ng