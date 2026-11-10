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Zinoleesky Responds to Backlash Over Recorded Phone Call With Lil Frosh About Marlian Records
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Zinoleesky Responds to Backlash Over Recorded Phone Call With Lil Frosh About Marlian Records

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Zinoleesky addressed online critics questioning why he recorded a private phone conversation with Lil Frosh
  • The leaked audio, shared by VeryDarkMan features Lil Frosh telling Zinoleesky to leave Marlian Records on Davido's advice
  • The call was reportedly recorded around September 17, 2023, days after the death of singer Mohbad

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Zinoleesky has broken his silence following renewed online debate sparked by the leak of an old phone call between him and singer Lil Frosh.

The Marlian Music-linked artist took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 9, 2026, to respond to critics who questioned his decision to record the private conversation. His post read:

Zinoleesky responds to critics over recording Lil Frosh’s call.
Zinoleesky finally breaks silence following recorded phone call with Lil Frosh. Credit: zinoleesky/lilfrosh
Source: Instagram

"Now d conversation changed to y I recorded 5 days after d whole country said we killed someone ok … EUPHORIA ON D WAY."

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The leaked call between Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh

The controversy stemmed from an audio clip shared online by social media critic VeryDarkMan, who claimed he had held onto the recording for a considerable time before releasing it. The clip captured a phone exchange between Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh, said to have taken place on or around September 17, 2023, roughly five days after the death of singer Mohbad.

Read also

VDM leaks Lil Frosh voice note with Zinoleesky, calls out Davido over Mohbad's case

In the recording, Lil Frosh reportedly told Zinoleesky that Davido had reached out and was urging him to leave Marlian Records, with Lil Frosh using the word "comot" to convey the message.

Mohbad's death and the fallout

The timing of the call is significant. It places the conversation squarely within one of the most turbulent moments in Nigerian music, when Mohbad's unexpected passing in September 2023 had sent shockwaves across the industry and triggered intense public scrutiny of everyone connected to the Marlian Records camp.

Zinoleesky's post suggested he felt the original focus on the content of the call has now shifted to why he recorded it in the first place, a development he seems to find frustrating. Rather than engaging at length, he pivoted quickly to teasing his project, "Euphoria," signalling he has no intention of letting the drama derail his momentum.

A leaked call has put Zinoleesky under fresh scrutiny, as critics challenge his decision to record it.
Zinoleesky faces criticism over recording his phone call with Lil Frosh. Credit: zinoleesky
Source: UGC

Zinoleesky's response to critics over recorded phone call is below:

Zinoleesky picks who to save between Davido, Burna and Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinoleesky was almost left confused after a question was thrown at him by skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

Read also

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya ignores controversy surrounding marriage, shares passionate prayer for Man Utd

The streamer had been hosting several celebrities on his live TikTok sessions, and he recently had a session with Zinoleesky.

Before the singer left the live stream, Peller asked him a tricky question about his colleagues. According to Peller, if Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were all drowning, who would Zinoleesky save?

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DavidoAfrobeatsZinoleeskyNaira Marley
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