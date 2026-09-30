The Federal Government declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration, urging Nigerians to use the occasion to show unity and patriotism

The NSCDC deployed 3,000 personnel across the FCT as part of security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday in honour of Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended congratulations to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Tunji-Ojo called on citizens to use the occasion to reflect on the values of unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, issued the statement via the ministry's X handle @MinOfInteriorNG on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

He also urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the nation's founding fathers and commit to building a country that future generations would be proud to inherit.

"As we celebrate 66 years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built," Tunji-Ojo said.

The Minister further assured citizens that the Federal Government remains focused on strengthening national security and public safety, with the goal of creating conditions where Nigerians can pursue their aspirations freely and with confidence.

Theme and focus of the celebrations

This year's Independence Anniversary is being marked under the theme, "From Reforms to Stability: Consolidating Nigeria's Renewed Hope for Shared Prosperity."

The Federal Government said the theme captures its commitment to building on ongoing reforms and converting those gains into better living conditions and greater opportunities for ordinary Nigerians.

Security Deployment for October 1

Ahead of the celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, announced it has deployed 3,000 personnel across Abuja to ensure public safety on the day.

Source: Legit.ng