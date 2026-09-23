Ladoke Akintola University of Technology released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks on Tuesday, September 22

The announcement sets the minimum scores prospective LAUTECH students must meet to qualify for admission

Candidates who sat the 2026 UTME and chose LAUTECH as their institution are expected to check the published figures

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo State - Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) announced on Tuesday, September 22, that it has released its admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Legit.ng reports that the university made the announcement public, setting the benchmark scores that prospective students must have attained in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be considered for admission into its programmes.

LAUTECH publishes the minimum UTME scores required for admission for the 2026/2027 academic session. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

LAUTECH admission cut-off marks

The release of the cut-off marks is a key step in the admissions process, as candidates who selected LAUTECH as their institution of choice during the UTME registration will need to meet or exceed the published scores to proceed further in the admission exercise.

Prospective students are advised to visit the university's official platforms to confirm the specific cut-off mark applicable to their chosen course of study, as different programmes may carry different minimum score requirements.

What should LAUTECH candidates do next?

UTME candidates who have LAUTECH as their first-choice institution should cross-check their scores against the released figures to determine their eligibility before the post-UTME screening exercise commences.

The university has not yet indicated the dates for its post-UTME screening at the time of this report. Candidates are encouraged to monitor official LAUTECH communication channels for further updates on the admissions timeline.

LAUTECH, owned by the Oyo state government, offers varying degree programs in about 12 faculties. It is deemed one of the best state universities in Nigeria.

Read LAUTECH's X post confirming the release of the 2026/2027 UTME cut-off marks below:

Check out the full list of LAUTECH’s 2026/2027 UTME Cut-Off Marks here.

Read more on LAUTECH

UNILAG releases UTME merit cut-off marks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos UNILAG released the UTME merit cut-off marks for admission into its various undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The institution announced the cut-off marks for prospective students, parents and guardians in its latest Information Flash, covering programmes across its faculties.

The published figures BY UNILAG show that admission cut-off marks vary significantly by programme and, in applicable cases, by catchment state. The listed catchment states are Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

Source: Legit.ng