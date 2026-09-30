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US Names Countries Whose Citizens Can Still Receive Government Benefits After 6 Months Abroad
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US Names Countries Whose Citizens Can Still Receive Government Benefits After 6 Months Abroad

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The US Social Security Administration has published a list of countries whose citizens remain eligible to receive benefits after spending more than six months outside America
  • Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and several other African nations appear on the SSA's Country List 4, alongside countries across Asia and the Caribbean
  • Citizens on the list must meet specific conditions tied to the worker's record on which the benefits are based, with additional requirements for dependants and survivors

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The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has published an official list of countries whose citizens can continue receiving Social Security payments even after living outside America for more than six consecutive calendar months.

The list, known as Country List 4 on the SSA's international payments page, names 55 nations from across Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and the Caribbean whose citizens are covered under this provision.

US names nations qualified for getting government benefits after 6 months abroad
US names countries whose citizens still qualify for government benefits after 6 months abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Which countries made the SSA list

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Several African nations appear on the list. Below are the full names of countries qualified for Social Security benefits.

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  1. Afghanistan
  2. Bangladesh
  3. Bhutan
  4. Botswana
  5. Burundi
  6. Cabo Verde
  7. Cameroon
  8. Central African Republic
  9. Chad
  10. China
  11. Congo (Republic of the Congo)
  12. Eritrea
  13. Eswatini
  14. Ethiopia
  15. Fiji
  16. Gambia
  17. Ghana
  18. Haiti
  19. Honduras
  20. India
  21. Indonesia
  22. Kenya
  23. Laos
  24. Lebanon
  25. Lesotho
  26. Liberia
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malawi
  29. Malaysia
  30. Mali
  31. Mauritania
  32. Mauritius
  33. Morocco
  34. Myanmar
  35. Nepal
  36. Nigeria
  37. Pakistan
  38. Senegal
  39. Sierra Leone
  40. Singapore
  41. Solomon Islands
  42. Somalia
  43. South Africa
  44. South Sudan
  45. Sri Lanka
  46. Sudan
  47. Taiwan
  48. Tanzania
  49. Thailand
  50. Timor-Leste
  51. Togo
  52. Tonga
  53. Tunisia
  54. Uganda
  55. Yemen

US: Conditions that must be met

Inclusion on the list alone does not automatically guarantee continued payments. The SSA stipulates that to qualify, the worker on whose record the benefits are based must have lived in the United States for at least ten years, or must have earned a minimum of 40 credits under the US Social Security system.

For those collecting benefits as a dependant or survivor rather than as the primary worker, the SSA notes that additional eligibility requirements apply beyond citizenship and the worker's contribution record.

Read also

US announces 53 countries whose citizens can still receive government benefits after leaving America

The SSA's Country List 4 is one of several groupings the agency uses to determine how international residency affects benefit payments. Citizens of countries not featured on any of these lists may have their payments suspended after spending more than six full calendar months outside the United States.

See the full Country List 4 on the SSA's official international payments page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced two important benefits that are available to Green Card holders.

Countries under US social security payment restrictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the US listed the two countries whose residents cannot receive US Social Security payments under Treasury Department restrictions.

For US citizens, the withheld payments may become available if they move to a country where the SSA can send funds. But non-US citizens permanently lose benefits for every month they live in Cuba or North Korea—even if they later move elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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