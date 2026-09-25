JAMB released an explainer video on Thursday showing candidates how to check complaints they already submitted on its support platform

The examination body said candidates do not need to open a new ticket to follow up on an existing complaint

Candidates must visit support.jamb.gov.ng and enter their registered email address and a ticket ID to retrieve their case

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates how to retrieve support tickets they previously submitted through its online complaints platform, warning that opening a new ticket is not necessary to check an existing complaint.

The board walked Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates through five steps to locate and open tickets they have already created on the platform.

JAMB says UTME candidates need their registered email address and ticket ID to retrieve complaints on support.jamb.gov.ng. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

JAMB released an explainer video on Friday, September 25, 2026, via its X handle @jamb_hq as part of its "JAMB Explained" series,

How to access your JAMB support ticket

JAMB said the process begins at its official support website, support.jamb.gov.ng. Candidates visiting the site on a mobile phone must tap "Ticket/Support" from the navigation menu before proceeding.

Once inside that section, candidates should select "Access Existing Ticket." The platform will then prompt the candidate to enter two pieces of information: the email address tied to their JAMB e-Facility profile, and any ticket ID linked to their account.

After filling in both fields and submitting the request, the ticket will be displayed. Candidates must click on the ticket ID shown in blue to open and view the full details of their complaint.

The five steps JAMB outlined are:

1. Visit support.jamb.gov.ng

2. Select "Ticket/Support" from the menu, particularly when using a mobile phone

3. Select "Access Existing Ticket"

4. Enter the email address linked to the JAMB e-Facility profile and any ticket ID

5. Submit the details and click on the ticket ID shown in blue to open the ticket

Why JAMB released the guide

The board said the guide is aimed at reducing confusion among candidates who may have submitted complaints but are unsure how to follow up without creating duplicate tickets.

The explainer is part of a broader series JAMB uses to address frequently asked questions and common issues that arise during and after its examination cycles.

JAMB: How UTME candidates can change phone number, email

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced a new process allowing candidates who lost access to their registered SIM cards or email addresses to update their details.

The examination body released the update via a video on its X handle, outlining the steps required to complete the swap.

UTME candidates can only use the service once, making accuracy during the process critical.

Source: Legit.ng