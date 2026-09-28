Covenant University confirmed it can employ married couples if both partners meet the required qualifications for the roles

The university's rules bar spouses from sitting on each other's interview panels, promotions, or any administrative decision-making process

Both spouses must sign an undertaking to serve the university's interests and abide by their contract conditions before taking up the roles

Covenant University has published its requirements for hiring married couples, confirming that both spouses can work at the institution provided each independently meets the qualifications for the position applied for.

According to the university's policy document, the rule is designed to encourage the employment of professionally qualified spouses of existing staff members, rather than to restrict such arrangements.

Covenant University allows married couples to work at the institution, provided both spouses independently meet all hiring requirements. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

How the hiring process works

The university requires that the standard selection procedure set by management be followed when a spouse applies for a position.

A key condition is that the applicant's partner must not be involved in any part of the recruitment exercise.

Short-listing is based strictly on performance at the interview conducted, with no preferential treatment tied to the applicant's relationship to a current staff member.

Rules that apply once both are hired

Once both spouses are on the university's payroll, a separate set of rules governs their working relationship within the institution.

A husband and wife may not be placed in the same department, except in extraordinary cases where the Registrar grants specific approval to prevent a conflict of interest. Neither spouse may participate in any process where administrative decisions about the other are being made or reviewed.

Promotions are also covered under the policy. A staff member cannot take part in the evaluation or promotion exercise of their partner under any circumstances.

To formalise these commitments, both spouses are required to sign an undertaking before resuming work. The undertaking binds them to the terms and conditions of their individual contracts and obligates each of them to act in the interest of the university above personal or family considerations.

Covenant University, a private Christian mission institution located in Ota, Ogun State, is operated by the Living Faith Church and is known for its strict institutional policies governing staff and student conduct.

Raw food and other 23 items not allowed at Covenant University

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics. To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng