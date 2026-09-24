JAMB announced that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) went offline due to technical challenges linked to its hosting arrangements

The board said it has begun urgent talks with the hosting organisation to restore the platform as quickly as possible

The disruption hit at a critical stage of the 2026 admissions exercise, with many candidates and institutions relying on the portal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) is currently down, citing technical problems connected to the platform's hosting arrangements.

JAMB acknowledged the disruption at a time when the admissions process is at a sensitive stage.

JAMB CAPS portal goes down due to technical issues, board promises an update. Photo credit: @jamb_hq/UTME

Source: Twitter

The board made the announcement in an official notice directed at candidates, institutions, and other users of the system via its X handle @jamb_hq on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

"JAMB wishes to inform candidates, institutions and all other users that the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) is temporarily unavailable due to technical challenges associated with its hosting arrangements," the board said in its statement.

JAMB begins talks with hosting organisation

The board said it had launched "intensive engagement" with the organisation responsible for hosting CAPS and is working to get the platform back to full operation as soon as possible. JAMB did not name the hosting organisation or give a timeline for when the portal would be restored.

"The Board has commenced intensive engagement with the hosting organisation and is working to restore the platform to full functionality as quickly as possible," the statement read.

JAMB said it understood the weight of the disruption, given how central CAPS is to the ongoing admission exercise.

The board apologised for the inconvenience and promised to release further updates as the situation develops.

Nigerians react to JAMB CAPS outage

The announcement drew responses on social media. @DynamiqNova_ wrote:

"Just addressing this since morning 😏 Or you want to tell me that you don't know about it 😒."

The user suggested the problem had been noticed by users well before the board's official notice.

@Rexdavexper simply commented "Every time 🤧," a reaction that appeared to reflect frustration with recurring system failures.

@ComradeOpti took a more positive view, writing:

"Jamb has been working wonderfully 🙌🙏♥️"

CAPS is the platform through which universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria process admissions for UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

Its unavailability directly affects candidates awaiting placement decisions and institutions managing their intake processes.

JAMB: Candidates can change phone number, email

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced a new process allowing candidates who lost access to their registered SIM cards or email addresses to update their details.

The examination body released the update via a video on its X handle, outlining the steps required to complete the swap.

Candidates can only use the service once, making accuracy during the process critical.

Source: Legit.ng