JAMB confirmed that its Central Admissions Processing System returned to full operation on September 28, 2026, after a temporary disruption

The board set admission deadlines for public universities, private universities, and other tertiary institutions under the 2026/2027 exercise

JAMB also urged candidates who received 2026 NECO SSCE results to upload and verify their credentials without delay

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Sunday, September 28, 2026, that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) had been fully restored and was once again operational, following a period of disruption that affected the 2026/2027 admissions exercise.

The board published the update via its official X account, [@JAMBHQ](https://x.com/JAMBHQ), informing candidates, institutions, and other stakeholders that normal processing could resume immediately.

JAMB Announces CAPS Is Back Online With Key Admission Deadlines for 2026

Source: Twitter

Admission deadlines institutions must meet

With CAPS back online, JAMB called on tertiary institutions to speed up their admissions activities in order to recover time lost during the outage.

The board published clear deadlines for the current cycle:

- Public universities must complete their admissions by October 31, 2026

- Private universities have until November 30, 2026

- All other tertiary institutions are required to conclude by December 31, 2026

Candidates were equally advised to accept any admission offers extended to them as quickly as possible, given that institutions are now under pressure to meet those dates.

NECO result upload reminder

JAMB also used the announcement to address candidates who had been waiting on their 2026 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination results before proceeding with admissions.

Following the release of those results, the board directed affected candidates to upload and verify their credentials on the system without further delay, so that institutions reviewing applications can access complete records.

JAMB said it regretted the inconvenience caused by the disruption and thanked all stakeholders for their patience during the period the platform was offline.

See the X post below:

JAMB bars automatic admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of underage candidates available for viewing, while making clear that the release carries no automatic right to admission.

Source: Legit.ng