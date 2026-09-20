Stanley Ontop Defends Queen Esther, Makes Explosive Claims Against Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actor Stanley Ontop backed Queen Esther after she accused Destiny Etiko of slapping her on a movie set in 2023

Stanley claimed Destiny Etiko previously slapped a makeup artist on set and regularly embarrassed her personal assistant

The filmmaker warned Destiny Etiko against pursuing legal action against Queen Esther, saying he would stand by the crew member

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Stanley Ontop has stepped into the growing dispute between crew member Queen Esther and actress Destiny Etiko, throwing his full support behind Esther and making fresh allegations against Etiko in the process.

The drama began when Queen Esther publicly shared her experience working with Destiny Etiko during a podcast appearance on September 18, 2026, claiming the actress slapped her on a movie set in 2023.

Stanley Ontop recalls alleged incident involving Destiny Etiko and a makeup artist. Photo: stanleyontop_blog/destinyetikoofficial/queenesthertv

Source: Instagram

Esther described the incident as the worst moment of her five-year career in Nollywood, while being careful to note she was not labelling Etiko a bad person overall.

She later posted screenshots on September 19, suggesting Etiko sent her a direct message threatening legal action for defamation, only to delete it and block her after Esther reminded her of the alleged slap.

Stanley Ontop backs Queen Esther against Destiny Etiko

Stanley Ontop weighed in by sharing Esther's video on his Instagram page on September 19, asserting that she had every right to speak about her own experience on set.

Going further, he claimed he personally witnessed Destiny Etiko slap a makeup artist during a production roughly five years ago and alleged she habitually mistreated her personal assistant at the time.

The filmmaker also referenced another actor, Fredrick, whom he called "Film Rod" and described him as behaving in a similarly intimidating manner in the past.

In a lengthy post, Stanley Ontop wrote:

"I heard that one Nollywood actress called Destiny went to Queen Esther's DM to threaten her with a lawsuit because Queen Esther shared her experience working with her on set. Inukwa. Queen Esther has the right to share her own experience with Destiny or any other actor. I am speaking up because 5 years ago on set, Destiny slapped a makeup artist and I know how we managed that situation then, and she always embarrassed her PA then."

The actor also pointed out what he saw as selective intimidation, noting that a producer named Onyeze made significant allegations about Destiny Etiko on a podcast in Enugu without receiving any threatening messages from her.

Stanley Ontop makes fresh claims about Destiny Etiko while defending Queen Esther. Photo: stanleyontop_blog/destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Stanley Ontop's warning to Destiny Etiko

In his caption, Stanley Ontop made his position clear, warning that any attempt to arrest or take legal action against Esther would be met with his full backing. He wrote:

"Just so you know, if you take any legal action or arrest Queen Esther, I will stand with her and support her. I don't think we should go that route. Buh if you have the strength let's do a small movie online, I have missed my old self. Dont remind me of what I have forgotten."

Ontop signed off with his customary sign-off, "Ontop cares. Humanity first," framing his intervention as a broader stand for the welfare of crew members across the Nollywood industry.

Check out Stanley Ontop's Instagram post below:

Destiny Etiko cries out after losing N5m World Cup bet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko suffered a painful financial setback after her first-ever football bet ended in disappointment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The actress revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2026, that she staked N5 million on the match, only to lose everything, describing the experience as emotionally draining and vowing never to gamble again.

Known for her dramatic screen presence, actress Destiny Etiko admitted the anxiety of watching the game with such high stakes was unbearable, adding that the tension made the 90 minutes feel far more intense than any football match she had ever seen, leaving her shaken both financially and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng