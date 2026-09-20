Canada's immigration authority has published the full list of eligible Classification of Instructional Programmes (CIP) codes for the post-graduation work permit

The list covers six broad fields of study, ranging from agriculture to transport

International students whose programmes fall outside the listed CIP codes may not qualify for a post-graduation work permit after completing their studies

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department has published the current list of study fields that qualify graduates for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), giving international students a clearer picture of which programmes open the door to working in the country after they finish their degrees.

The eligibility list is organised by Classification of Instructional Programmes (CIP) codes, a standardised system used to categorise academic courses. Students whose programmes carry an eligible CIP code stand to benefit most from Canada's post-graduation work pathway, which allows graduates of designated learning institutions to remain in the country and gain Canadian work experience.

Canada mentions some categories of study programmes eligible for work permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: 6 fields of study that qualify

According to the published information, six broad categories of study currently meet the field-of-study requirement for the PGWP. These are:

Agriculture and agri-food Education Health care and social services STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Trades Transport

Each category contains specific CIP codes that determine whether a particular programme qualifies. Students are advised to confirm the exact CIP code attached to their programme of study before drawing conclusions about their eligibility.

What this means for international students

The field-of-study requirement was introduced as part of Canada's effort to align post-graduation work opportunities with areas where the country faces labour shortages. Programmes that do not fall under the listed categories may not satisfy this particular requirement, which could affect a graduate's ability to apply for a PGWP.

For Nigerian and other African students who have chosen Canada as a Japa destination, understanding this list before enrolling is particularly important. Selecting a programme without checking whether its CIP code appears on the eligible list could result in completing a full degree only to find that the post-graduation work permit pathway is unavailable.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 10 occupations that are eligible for Express Entry Category-Based Selections.

Canada explains 2 types of work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced the two types of work permits available to eligible foreigners at Canada’s port of entry. The guidance explains the difference between employer-specific and open work permits, as well as who cannot use this application route.

For many Nigerians and other African nationals seeking legal work opportunities abroad, knowing the correct permit pathway could save time and prevent costly mistakes. But applicants cannot simply choose the permit they want—and several categories of travellers are barred from applying at the border.

Source: Legit.ng