JAMB addressed underage candidates seeking university admission in Nigeria, outlining the conditions they must satisfy

The examination body set an 80% threshold that underage applicants must hit across three key assessment areas

JAMB urged underage candidates to know the requirements and prepare accordingly ahead of admission exercises

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has outlined the specific conditions that underage candidates must fulfil before they can be considered for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The board made this known via its official X account, [@jamb_hq](https://x.com/jamb_hq), on Friday, September 18, 2026, in a post directed at candidates who fall below the standard admission age.

JAMB requires underage candidates to score at least 80% in O'Level, UTME, and Post-UTME to qualify for 2026 admission. Photo credit: SegunAina/x

Source: Twitter

What underage candidates must score

According to JAMB, underage applicants are required to achieve a minimum threshold of 80% in three separate assessment areas: their O'Level results, their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, and their Post-UTME result. All three components must meet this benchmark for a candidate to be eligible for consideration.

The board wrote: "Are you an underage candidate seeking admission? There are specific requirements you must meet to be considered for admission. This includes achieving the required 80% threshold in your O'Level, UTME and Post-UTME results. Know the requirements. Prepare accordingly. Stay informed."

JAMB urges candidates to stay informed

The board's message was directed specifically at younger candidates who may attempt to secure university places ahead of the standard age requirement. JAMB did not announce any changes to existing policy but used the post to remind prospective students that the 80% rule remains in force and that meeting it is non-negotiable for underage admission consideration.

The reminder comes as Nigerian students and families continue to plan ahead of the next admissions cycle, with the UTME remaining the primary gateway to tertiary education in the country.

See the X post below:

JAMB bars automatic admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of underage candidates available for viewing, while making clear that the release carries no automatic right to admission.

JAMB's Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, said an underage candidate is any applicant who will be below 16 years of age as of September 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng