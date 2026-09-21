BBNaija star Tacha was spotted interacting with billionaire Ochacho at the Lagos All White Party held at Federal Palace Hotel

Tacha's physical greeting and on-the-spot request to the billionaire got people talking on social media

A viral clip captured the candid exchange, with fans flooding the comments with their hilarious takes

A brief but buzzworthy encounter between BBNaija star Tacha and billionaire Ochacho at a high-profile Lagos event has set social media ablaze, with fans dissecting every second of the clip.

The moment unfolded at the Lagos All White Party, held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

BBNaija Tacha leaves fans talking after making a request to billionaire Ochacho. Credit: @symplytacha, @kingochacho

Source: Instagram

In footage captured by CityEdge TV, Tacha was seen approaching Ochacho at the outdoor celebrity gathering, greeting him in a notably warm and hands-on manner that immediately caught the attention of onlookers and photographers at the event.

Beyond the greeting itself, what truly got people talking was what Tacha said next. The reality TV star wasted no time making a direct request to the billionaire, asking that his fast-rising musician son, Ice King, be invited to perform at her upcoming show.

The interaction was candid and quick, but it was more than enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Tacha's Encounter With Ochacho Goes Viral

The clip shared on Instagram spread rapidly, drawing a wave of reactions from fans who found the exchange both amusing and telling. Many zeroed in on Tacha's physical greeting, while others focused on what they perceived as a bold but savvy networking move.

What fans said BBNaija Tacha's greeting

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:

@folashaddee commented:

"Why is Tacha touching the man's chest 🤣😂"

@____bubay wrote:

"lol he likes the girl behind tacha. lol, men 😂"

@alexdiva1_ reacted:

"Everybody wan collect share 😂😂😂😂😂"

@wealthyjohnlekki shared:

"Idoma man and Toto... NA like fish and water... The man no send wetin TACHA dey talk.. His business is with her friend... Ochacho ebelebe you be big fish😂😂😂😂"

@yingmobolie said:

"They will promise her a house and give her tasks 😂 😂"

@heydee_de commented:

"Money don buy everything"

@omoakin665 wrote:

"Una wan finish this man money 😂😂😂"

Tacha’s words to billionaire Ochacho after greeting him spark reactions. Credit: @symplytacha

Source: Twitter

Tacha's GWR win recognised mid-flight

Legit.ng previously reported that Tacha was specially recognised mid-flight.

A viral video showed the moment a pilot announced the reality star's presence on board while acknowledging her Guinness World Record attempt.

"When e reach your turn wait make them clap for you , no clap for yourself. Congratulations my darling," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng