JAMB released a new explainer on Thursday, September 17, 2026, addressing the 'Admission in Progress' status that candidates see on their CAPS profile

The board told candidates not to panic and to keep checking their CAPS profile while following official JAMB channels for updates

Candidates flooded the post with concerns about pending payments, portal errors, and statuses that had changed to 'Not Admitted'

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has addressed growing anxiety among 2026 admission seekers over the "Admission in Progress" status displayed on their Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) profiles.

JAMB said the status update was part of its "JAMB Explained" series, an ongoing effort to help candidates understand where they stand at each stage of the admissions process.

JAMB says ‘Admission in Progress’ means a candidate’s application is still being processed. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

The board told candidates not to panic and encouraged them to keep monitoring their CAPS profiles while relying only on official JAMB channels for accurate information.

This was disclosed in a post published on Thursday, September 17, 2026, via its official X account @jamb_hq.

What the CAPS status means

JAMB described the "Admission in Progress" status as an intermediate stage in the admissions process, indicating that a candidate's application is still being processed.

The board said understanding the status helps candidates know what to expect before the next update appears on their profile.

The post attracted a wave of responses from candidates dealing with a range of issues related to the admissions portal.

UTME candidates report portal problems, unresolved cases

@Anabel_2019 wrote:

"My admission has been approved, and I have accepted it. Then I proceeded to print my admission letter. I made payment twice yesterday; those payments are still pending, and I still can't print. Please, I need your assistance."

@Umrah000 appealed directly to JAMB, saying:

"Please don't forget us who wrote JAMB 2021 and were given admission only by our institution. We have done the necessary upload and put our various institutions as first choice; please, we're still looking and hoping you consider us for admission, thanks."

@Ayyamleomessi raised a separate concern:

"I have been given admission by my institution but still not admitted on my JAMB portal. Please help me so it won't be too late. What can I do?"

Perhaps the most pressing concern came from @taofeeka258, who wrote:

"What of mine changed from admission in progress to not admitted? What's the solution, please?"

@RasheedWah36073 questioned why candidates must use a shortcode to accept their admission offers, asking why JAMB could not restore a simpler click-to-accept option on the portal itself.

JAMB has previously used its "JAMB Explained" series to address common candidate questions during the admissions cycle.

UTME candidates are advised to visit JAMB's official channels for the latest updates on the 2026 admissions exercise.

JAMB explains 3 criteria that determine admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained series on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering the 2026 admission process.

The video broke down the 3 major criteria considered when candidates are admitted into their preferred institution and course.

The post drew reactions from candidates raising concerns about O'level uploads, admission status delays, and name mismatches on JAMB profiles.

Source: Legit.ng