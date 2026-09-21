The US State Department has published a Skills List naming 44 countries whose exchange visitors must return home for two years after their programme

African nations dominate the list, with Nigeria, Ghana, and several others among the countries affected by the requirement

The two-year home-country physical presence rule applies to nationals whose country and skill field both appear on the current Skills List

The United States State Department has published its Exchange Visitor Skills List by Country, identifying 44 nations whose citizens may be required to return home for two years after completing an exchange visitor programme before they can pursue certain US immigration benefits.

The list covers countries spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific Islands. African countries make up the largest portion.

The US names the countries that are subjected to a 2-year home residency rule. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the two-year requirement means

Under Section 212(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the US Secretary of State holds the authority to designate certain countries as clearly requiring specific fields of specialised knowledge or skills. Where a person's country of nationality or residence and their area of expertise both appear on the Skills List, that individual must spend two years physically present in their home country after finishing their exchange programme before they become eligible for certain immigration benefits, including permanent residency or specific visa changes.

The requirement is not blanket across all exchange visitors from these nations. It only applies when both the country and the specific skill field are listed. The State Department notes that each country may have a different skills list, and nationals are encouraged to check the Federal Register website for the full details relevant to their home country.

US: Countries subject to 2-year home residency

According to the federal government, below are the 44 countries whose citizens are subjected to the 2-year home residency rule

Belize Benin Burkina Faso Burma (Myanmar) Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Ecuador El Salvador Eritrea Ethiopia Fiji The Gambia Ghana Guatemala Haiti Honduras Jamaica Kenya Kosovo Lebanon Liberia Malawi Mali Mauritania Mozambique Nepal Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Palestinian Authority (West Bank and Gaza) Philippines Rwanda Senegal Tajikistan Tanzania Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Venezuela Yemen Zambia

The publication is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other African nationals participating in exchange programmes in the US under the J-1 visa category, a route commonly used by researchers, scholars, and professionals.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced 23 countries whose citizens are allowed faster immigration clearance at any American airports.

US lists requirements for visa waiver programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the US announced the five requirements countries must meet to qualify for the Visa Waiver Programme. The programme allows citizens of eligible countries to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they obtain ESTA approval.

But meeting all five conditions does not guarantee entry into the programme. The final decision remains with the US government, leaving countries to meet strict security, passport and visa refusal standards before they can gain visa-free access.

Source: Legit.ng