A Christian Egyptian man named Mina entered an Islamic religious competition testing knowledge of the Quran with an unusual plan in mind

Mina submitted the correct answer more than 50 to 60 times to boost his chances of winning the free Umrah trip

Um Ali, the Muslim neighbour Mina hoped to help, had long dreamed of performing Umrah while still able to walk comfortably

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Christian man in Egypt has gone viral after entering an Islamic religious competition to win a free Umrah trip, not for himself, but to give the prize to his Muslim neighbour who had dreamed of making the pilgrimage.

The man, identified as Mina, came across a social media livestream hosted by Islamic preacher Dr Ayman Abu Omar, where he noticed his neighbour, known as Um Ali or Mona, was already taking part in the competition.

Christian man enters an Islamic contest to win an Umrah trip for his neighbour. Photo credit: @JMNewsNetwork

Source: Twitter

The contest tested participants' knowledge of the Quran, with the prize being an all-expenses-paid Umrah trip.

According to Sky News Arabia, Mina said that once he understood how deeply Um Ali wanted to perform Umrah, he made a decision: he would enter the competition alongside her.

Mina's strategy to win the prize

"I am Christian, but I entered the Islamic religious competition."

Mina added that winning the trip for his neighbour was his only motivation for taking part.

As reported by Gulf News, he told Um Ali that if she did not win the draw herself, he would be another chance for her.

To improve the odds of being selected, Mina submitted the correct answer between 50 and 60 times. The approach paid off, and he was eventually chosen as the winner.

Um Ali said she noticed Mina's participation drawing attention during the live broadcast and described being overwhelmed when she found out the Umrah trip had been won for her.

She said performing Umrah had been a lifelong wish, and that she had prayed for the chance to make the journey while she was still physically fit enough to travel and walk without difficulty.

After sharing the news with his neighbour, Mina looked towards her home and saw her wiping away tears.

"I didn't know Umrah could create all this happiness," he said.

More than two decades of friendship

Mina said his bond with Um Ali and her family spans more than 20 years and has grown into something far closer than a typical neighbourly relationship.

He described Um Ali as an older sister figure and said he treats her parents with the same warmth and respect he gives his own family.

The story spread widely on social media in Egypt, with many users praising Mina's gesture as a reflection of the deep ties that can exist between Muslim and Christian communities living side by side.

Nigerian wins ₦120m at Qur'an competition in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Maryam Ibrahim Dan'azumi from Gombe State won first place in two categories at the 46th International Qur'an Competition in Makkah.

The competition drew 334 contestants from 133 countries, making it the largest turnout in the event's history.

Maryam's sister Hajara won a similar international Qur'an competition in Jordan in 2024, making the pair a record-setting family.

Source: Legit.ng