Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign 18-year-old Nigeria-eligible defender Honest Ahanor for €40 million

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal, with Ahanor set to arrive from Atalanta where he made 35 appearances last season

Ahanor currently plays for Italy's youth teams but remains eligible for the Super Eagles, having been born to Nigerian parents

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Honest Ahanor, the 18-year-old defender who remains eligible to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Premier League club have struck a deal with Atalanta.

Ahanor came through the youth academy at Genoa before Atalanta snapped him up in 2025 for €16 million. Despite his age, he was far from a fringe player at the Serie A club last season, featuring in 35 matches across all competitions, including nine appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Nigeria-eligible defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

His profile attracted attention from clubs across England throughout the past year.

Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, and Brentford were all linked with the teenager at various points, but it was Chelsea who moved decisively, with reports of serious interest emerging only last week before Romano confirmed on X the deal was done.

The Blues will pay €40 million for the teenage centre-back, a significant outlay given that Ahanor's market value on Transfermarkt stands at €30 million and he still had two years remaining on his contract in Bergamo.

Ahanor is described as comfortable in possession, technically assured, dominant in aerial duels, and physically imposing for his age — attributes that have made him one of the most coveted young defenders in Europe.

Chelsea's transfer plan for Ahanor

Despite the fee involved, Chelsea are not expected to throw Ahanor straight into their first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues intend to send the 18-year-old Nigeria-eligible defender out on loan to another Premier League side so he can continue developing in a competitive top-flight environment and accumulate regular first-team minutes.

The arrangement is not unusual for Chelsea, who have built a reputation for signing young talent and managing their progression carefully over time.

Nigeria still in the picture for Ahanor

The deal also carries significance beyond the Premier League. Ahanor was born to Nigerian parents and currently represents Italy at youth level.

However, under FIFA eligibility rules, he is still free to switch allegiance to Nigeria's Super Eagles, provided he does not make a competitive senior appearance for Italy.

A move to English football could increase exposure to the Nigerian Football Federation, who will be watching his international situation closely, particularly as the Super Eagles look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of future tournaments.

If the transfer is completed as expected, Ahanor will become one of the most expensive teenagers Chelsea have signed in recent years, and his international future remains one of the more intriguing subplots surrounding the deal.

Real Madrid eye Chelsea target Ahanor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria-eligible defender Honest Ahanor, who is gaining attention from elite European clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

With his remarkable rise at Atalanta and the potential for his market value to triple, Ahanor's journey has turned him into one of the most promising football talents on the continent.

Source: Legit.ng